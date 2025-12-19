Civil Service Union Warns Government Over Delayed Salary Structure Implementation

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana has expressed concern over delays in implementing a new salary structure for Civil Service and Local Government Service staff, warning that prolonged inaction could trigger industrial action. Deputy Executive Secretary Kojo Krakani said although agreements had been reached with the Government, timelines for implementation stipulated to begin January 2025 had not been honored.

Speaking at CLOGSAG’s 2025 New Year Message and Thanksgiving Service held in Accra on Friday, December 19, Krakani said negotiations for a unique salary structure began in October 2018 and resulted in signing two Memoranda of Understanding in January 2022 and July 2024. The MoUs stipulated that the new salary structure would take effect from January 2025 following government assurances during a July 2024 meeting when a previous strike was called off.

Krakani said repeated reminders to the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had not yielded any response or engagement. He cautioned that prolonged delays could heighten tensions within the service and undermine industrial harmony, asking whether CLOGSAG needed to extend the current industrial atmosphere around the Civil Service to be heard. He implored the Government to negotiate in good faith to forestall any impending industrial action.

The Deputy Executive Secretary assured members that CLOGSAG would continue pressing for implementation of the agreements and was prepared to take further action if necessary. In the meantime, he urged members to remain calm and continue discharging their duties as leadership engaged the Government. The warning comes after multiple instances where CLOGSAG has been compelled to threaten or declare strikes over the protracted salary negotiations spanning several years.

Dr. Evans Aggrey Darkoh, Head of the Civil Service, commended civil servants for their commitment and perseverance despite resource constraints and ongoing reforms. He highlighted ongoing capacity building initiatives, coaching and mentoring programmes and improvements to infrastructure at the Civil Service headquarters including measures to make the facility disability friendly. The Head of Civil Service also paid tribute to retired and departed officers describing their contributions as critical to development and progress of the service.

CLOGSAG represents approximately 100,000 members including administrative and professional staff working in ministries, departments and agencies across Ghana’s Civil Service and Local Government Service. The association has historically played a vocal role in advocating for improved conditions of service, fair remuneration and professional development opportunities for its members. The salary structure negotiations form part of broader efforts to rationalize public sector compensation and align it with contemporary economic realities.

The government has faced mounting pressure from various public sector unions over salary adjustments and conditions of service following years of fiscal consolidation under the International Monetary Fund programme. While macroeconomic conditions have improved with declining inflation and currency appreciation, public sector workers argue that improvements have not translated into commensurate salary increases addressing cost of living pressures accumulated during the economic crisis period.