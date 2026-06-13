Civil Coalition Presses Mahama for Reform Timetable

A coalition of more than 90 civil society groups urged President John Mahama on Friday to publish a timetable for amending the 1992 Constitution before the reform window closes.

The Citizens’ Platform on Constitutional Reform (CPCR) said the country has the proposals it needs but lacks a public plan for turning them into law. Its worry is timing. Ghana’s amendment rules are slow: bills must sit in the official Gazette for at least six months before Parliament can take them up, and any change to entrenched clauses needs a national referendum on top of Council of State review. With the next general election due in 2028 and campaigning likely to crowd out other business well before then, the Platform argues the preparatory work has to start moving now.

The group, convened by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, the STAR Ghana Foundation and Democracy Hub, set out its position after a steering committee meeting on Monday. It wants the government to release the full report of the Constitution Review Committee (CRC), publish a roadmap with clear milestones, name the body that will run the next phase, and set out the legislative and referendum calendar required under Articles 289 to 291.

The CRC, chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, presented its report to Mahama in December after consultations across all 10 regions, and the Platform says the full version followed in late January. At the handover the President directed publication, saying he did not want it “kept like a nuclear secret.” Months later, only a summary has appeared.

That gap is the Platform’s main complaint. The report, titled “Transforming Ghana,” recommends electing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on a nonpartisan basis through a phased rollout, rather than keeping them as presidential appointees. It also proposes extending the presidential term from four to five years, lowering the age to qualify for the office, taxing presidential pay and barring members of Parliament from serving as ministers.

The government has begun acting on parts of it. Cabinet has approved direct, nonpartisan election of MMDCEs, with a bill expected before Parliament by the end of 2026, and has announced a special Cabinet meeting to settle its overall position on the proposals. What is missing, the Platform says, is a single published schedule tying the steps together.

The coalition, whose members include the Trades Union Congress, the Ghana Journalists Association and the office of the National Chief Imam, said it would seek meetings with the President, the Speaker, parliamentary leaders and party heads. It also urged the parties to agree a cross party compact and a code of conduct for any referendum campaign.