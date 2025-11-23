Civic Courage Prime Ingredient for National Progress, Afoko Tells Ghanaian Youth

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Awentami Paul Afoko has described civic courage as the prime ingredient for national progress, insisting that defending principles, speaking truth to power and protecting democracy must never be treated as partisan or ideological acts but as moral duties. Delivering his address at the fifth Dialogue Public Lecture held at the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing at the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB) on November 21, 2025, Afoko stressed that civic courage is the strength to declare wrongdoing even at personal cost.

The event, moderated by Sabina Sarsa of AUCB’s School of Research and Graduate Studies, was organized under the theme “Civic Courage: Speaking Up, Standing Up, and Making a National Impact.” The lecture forms part of an intentional effort by the university to create a safe platform where young Ghanaians can explore themes of leadership, integrity and democratic responsibility in contemporary society.

Afoko told the audience that civic courage is the willingness to defend principles even when it is dangerous, to speak truth even when truth is unwelcoming. He explained that such courage is what holds a nation together, because it is rooted in moral fiber rather than political colors. According to him, while academic discussions often portray courage as clean and heroic, real life demands a deeper, riskier form of truth telling that often comes with heavy consequences for those who dare to speak.

To illustrate the personal costs of principled dissent, Afoko recounted his own experience during the December 31, 1981 coup that returned the late Jerry John Rawlings to power. At the time, he publicly challenged the legitimacy of the takeover and insisted that power be returned to the democratically elected president, Dr. Hilla Limann, even though he did not belong to Limann’s People’s National Party (PNP). His stance, he said, was guided not by political alignment but by conviction and a sense of justice rooted in democratic principles.

Afoko’s open criticism led to his arrest and detention without trial. He was later imprisoned and eventually fled the country, spending nearly two decades in exile unable to return home due to the tense political climate. He only returned to Ghana when the political atmosphere became safer following the restoration of multiparty democracy in the early 1990s. The former NPP chairman told the audience that speaking up is expensive, but keeping silent is more expensive, because silence would have betrayed his conviction and opened a dangerous gate that could have harmed the country.

He explained that his stance contributed to widening the national space for dissent and open criticism, creating a foundation that later supported Ghana’s beginning of multiparty democracy. From his experience, Afoko said he learned that courage shapes nations more than fear ever will, urging young Ghanaians to resist silence when democratic values are threatened by any government or political authority.

Afoko challenged students and young citizens to resist cultural pressures that silence them, noting that Ghana’s progress depends on conscientious citizens willing to question, criticize and stand their ground when the nation’s values are threatened. He acknowledged that Ghanaian culture does not permit children or youth to speak freely, but insisted this should never be an excuse to remain silent on matters of national importance. Quoting Ama Ata Aidoo’s famous assertion that true courage is not the absence of fear but the presence of conviction, Afoko emphasized that speaking up does not require the absence of fear but demands a deep sense of responsibility and moral clarity.

The former NPP chairman warned that conformity kills innovation, justice, growth and progress, cautioning that if mediocrity becomes acceptable, the country risks disaster as intellectuals would then rely on mediocre voices to make laws and policies shaping national destiny. He told the audience that living as a non conformist in a conformist world means refusing to be swallowed by the crowd, stressing that the ability to question actions before they happen is the trait the youth must adopt if Ghana truly wants progress.

Afoko outlined five key strategies to help young leaders cultivate ethical and courageous leadership. First, he urged them to develop an informed voice by reading widely and understanding national issues beyond social media headlines. Second, he stressed the need to separate partisanship from patriotism, ensuring love of country outweighs loyalty to party. Third, he called on young people to hold leaders accountable respectfully, critiquing to improve rather than to insult. Fourth, he emphasized building credibility through consistency in character and actions. Fifth, he advised using one’s voice responsibly, speaking to build rather than destroy.

The businessman reminded young Ghanaians that national impact is not measured by political titles or public positions but by the courage to shape history rather than allow history to shape them. He cited teachers, journalists and ordinary citizens as examples of people who make meaningful contributions through intentional actions guided by integrity and compassion. Every citizen, not just presidents, ministers or members of parliament, has the capacity to influence Ghana’s future, he told the audience.

Afoko cautioned that opportunities, comfort, safety and peace may sometimes be the cost of speaking up, but silence ultimately harms the nation more. He warned that cowardice costs the soul of the nation, adding that a nation that does not speak its truth slowly loses its soul. He challenged the youth to confront their personal issues before taking on national challenges and to guard their values against divisive politics such as tribalism, which he said shrinks national peace and weakens collective progress.

The former NPP chairman encouraged the youth to see themselves as future scriptwriters of Ghana’s destiny, the next generation of political thinkers, leaders and opinion shapers. He asked whether they would be courageous enough to lead the change, noting that courage opens the door for learning and unlearning, which is what builds nations. He stressed that democracy survives not because a few leaders are courageous but because millions of citizens refuse to surrender their responsibility to protect and strengthen democratic institutions.

Afoko’s lecture comes as he prepares to contest the NPP’s national chairmanship position in upcoming internal elections. He served as NPP National Chairman from April 2014 until his suspension in 2015 following internal disputes, during which tenure he advocated for internal reforms and greater transparency within the party. He has stated his commitment to the NPP remains steadfast through the years and that the time has come to contribute once again to rebuilding and strengthening the party at this critical juncture following its recent electoral defeat.

The Dialogue Public Lecture series continues to position AUCB as a hub for critical conversations on leadership, governance and civic responsibility in Ghana. The university’s choice of theme and speaker reflects growing concern among academic institutions about the need to equip young Ghanaians with the courage and tools necessary to defend democratic gains achieved over three decades of constitutional rule since 1993.