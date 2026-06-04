City Eye Legal Action Over Haaland Election Stunt

A Real Madrid presidential hopeful's televised pledge to sign Erling Haaland has drawn a firm rebuke from Manchester City and threats of legal action over the unauthorised use of the striker's image.

Manchester City are exploring legal options after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme used the image of striker Erling Haaland during a campaign appearance on Spanish television on Sunday, falsely claiming the Norwegian wants to leave the Etihad Stadium for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Riquelme, who is challenging incumbent president Florentino Perez in this Sunday’s election, appeared on popular talk show El Hormiguero and brandished a Real Madrid shirt bearing Haaland’s name and the number nine on the back. He insisted the 25-year-old has a release clause in his contract and is keen on a move to the Spanish capital. He also promised supporters he would sign Haaland’s City teammate Rodri, and staked his own money on both pledges.

City moved swiftly to shut down the story. A club spokesperson called the claims categorically false, directly contradicted Riquelme’s core assertion, and confirmed that no such release clause exists in Haaland’s contract, which runs until 2034. The club also confirmed it is considering legal action over the use of the player’s image during what amounted to a campaign stunt.

Haaland’s representatives joined the chorus of denials. His agent Rafaela Pimenta and father Alfie Haaland issued a joint statement early Thursday morning, saying: “All very entertaining but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Real Madrid elections.”

The episode has cast an awkward shadow over an already heated election campaign at one of world football’s most powerful clubs. Riquelme’s pledges, though dismissed by City and by the player’s camp, attracted widespread attention and appeared calculated to energise the Real Madrid fanbase ahead of Sunday’s vote.

Perez has not shied away from his own headline-chasing tactic. The sitting president posted a video on X featuring former manager Jose Mourinho wearing a Real Madrid shirt, fuelling speculation that the Portuguese coach could return to the club if Perez secures re-election. The post offered no formal announcement but the intent appeared deliberately provocative.

City’s decision to publicly flag the possibility of legal proceedings marks an unusually assertive response to what began as a campaign stunt, signalling the club’s determination to protect Haaland’s image rights and push back against speculation it views as baseless.