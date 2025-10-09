Citizen Petitions Mahama to Remove Acting Chief Justice Over Alleged Misconduct

A private Ghanaian citizen has formally requested President John Dramani Mahama to begin constitutional proceedings for the removal of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, the Acting Chief Justice and Supreme Court Justice, citing alleged misbehaviour that contravenes judicial conduct standards.

Mr. Ghande Nalin Yussif submitted his petition on October 6, 2025, which arrived at the Presidency the following day. The document invokes Article 146(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, the provision that establishes grounds and procedures for removing Superior Court judges. According to this constitutional clause, a Justice of the Superior Court can only be removed for stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or physical or mental inability to perform official duties.

The petitioner’s allegations center on what he describes as improper conduct by Justice Baffoe-Bonnie that allegedly violates Ghana’s Judicial Code of Conduct for Judges and Magistrates. He further claims the behaviour contradicts the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct, an internationally recognized framework for judicial ethics. Specifically, Mr. Yussif contends that the Acting Chief Justice made statements to a plaintiff involved in a pending constitutional case, which he argues were inappropriate.

In his petition, Mr. Yussif characterized the alleged conduct as breaching multiple judicial standards. He stated that the behaviour violates principles of judicial propriety, independence, impartiality, and integrity, while also creating conflicts of interest. The petitioner expressed concern that such actions undermine judicial authority and legitimacy, ultimately damaging public confidence in how justice is administered in Ghana.

Mr. Yussif attached supporting documentation to substantiate his claims, including media publications covering the alleged meeting and a copy of the writ filed by the plaintiffs in the constitutional case. These materials, he indicated, provide evidence for his allegations against the Acting Chief Justice.

The petition urges President Mahama to exercise his constitutional responsibility by referring the matter to an appropriate tribunal for investigation. Mr. Yussif specifically requested that should Justice Baffoe-Bonnie be found culpable following proper investigation, he should be removed from office. The petitioner emphasized the urgency of the matter, asking the President to take immediate steps under Article 146 of the Constitution.

This development comes at a sensitive moment for Ghana’s judiciary. Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was appointed Acting Chief Justice on April 22, 2025, following the suspension of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. President Mahama subsequently nominated him on September 23, 2025, as the substantive Chief Justice, pending approval from the Council of State and Parliament.

The 68-year-old jurist brings extensive experience to the position. Born on December 26, 1956, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie received his early education at Goaso Local Authority Primary and Middle Schools before attending Konongo Odumase Secondary School between 1969 and 1976. He earned his law degree from the University of Ghana and completed his professional training at the Ghana School of Law, where he formed lasting friendships with prominent legal figures.

During his time at law school, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie shared living quarters with the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known as Sir John, who later became the New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary. He also developed a close friendship with former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah. The three described themselves as forming what they fondly called a trio of village law students, a reference to their humble beginnings.

Called to the Ghanaian Bar in 1983, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie began his judicial career as a Circuit Court Judge in Kumasi. His subsequent appointment took him to serve as a High Court Judge in Duayaw Nkwanta before his elevation to the Court of Appeal in 2006. Two years later, in June 2008, then-President John Agyekum Kufuor appointed him to Ghana’s Supreme Court.

His career includes participation in landmark cases that shaped Ghana’s democratic processes. In 2013, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie sat on the Supreme Court panel that heard the New Patriotic Party’s election petition challenging the 2012 general elections. The petitioners sought to annul approximately four million votes due to alleged irregularities. The court ultimately dismissed that petition, and Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s involvement in such high-profile cases has marked his tenure on the bench.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s family roots trace to Sewua in the Bosomtwe District through his father, Opanyin Baffoe-Bonnie, and to Breman in Kumasi through his mother, Ama Kyerewaa. His wife, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, currently serves as Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, appointed to that position by President Mahama earlier this year.

The petition now places President Mahama in the position of deciding whether to initiate formal proceedings. Constitutional experts note that while any citizen can file such a petition, the President must evaluate whether the allegations warrant referral to a tribunal. The process involves careful consideration of evidence and adherence to due process protections for judicial officers.

Legal observers point out that removing a Justice of the Superior Court represents one of Ghana’s most serious constitutional procedures. The framers of the 1992 Constitution intentionally made judicial removal difficult to protect judicial independence from political interference. However, they also recognized the necessity of accountability mechanisms when judges engage in serious misconduct.

If President Mahama decides to act on the petition, the matter would proceed to a tribunal appointed to investigate the allegations. Such a tribunal would examine evidence, hear testimonies, and make findings about whether the alleged conduct constitutes stated misbehaviour. Only after completing this thorough process could any recommendation for removal be made.

The petition has already generated discussion within Ghana’s legal community about judicial accountability and the balance between protecting judicial independence and maintaining ethical standards. Some legal experts, including former Ghana School of Law Director Dr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare, have expressed concerns about the petition, though the full spectrum of professional opinion continues to emerge.

For now, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie continues serving as Acting Chief Justice while his nomination for the substantive position awaits parliamentary approval. The petition adds an unexpected complexity to what was already a significant transition period for Ghana’s judiciary.