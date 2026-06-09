Citizen Challenges DACF Payments Into MPs’ Personal Accounts

A Ghanaian citizen has asked the Supreme Court to halt District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) payments into the personal accounts of 276 members of Parliament (MPs), calling the practice unconstitutional.

Dr. Yaw Twerefour filed the writ through his lawyer, Diana Asonaba Dapaah of Sam Okudzeto and Associates, naming four defendants: the Attorney General, the DACF Administrator, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and the Minister for Finance.

His case draws on documents obtained through a Right to Information application, which he says confirm that DACF monies are formally allocated to MPs under headings including “Constituency Monitoring and Evaluation” and “Constituency Labour Projects,” then paid directly into personal bank accounts.

The Supreme Court is set to hear his motion for interlocutory injunction on June 23, 2026. If granted, it would freeze all such payments pending the outcome of the case.

Twerefour’s argument rests on Article 252 of Ghana’s Constitution, which he says earmarks DACF resources exclusively for district assemblies. Ghana’s Constitution mandates the DACF to receive at least five per cent of total national revenues. He further argues the practice violates Article 187 by stripping the Auditor-General of any meaningful oversight over funds that, once transferred to personal accounts, become difficult to trace or recover.

He is seeking eleven reliefs from the court. These include a declaration that any DACF formula allocating funds to MPs is null and void, an order directing all future disbursements through district assembly accounts, and a comprehensive audit of all DACF payments made to MPs. He also wants the court to order the recovery of all monies found to have been unlawfully paid out.

The defendants had not responded publicly to the action at the time of publication.