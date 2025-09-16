Citi FM News Chief Launches Renaissance Handbag Collection

Vivian Kai Lokko, Head of News at Citi FM and Channel One TV, has expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio with the launch of the Kailia Nicholas Renaissance Collection, introducing handcrafted luxury handbags that blend African heritage with contemporary design aesthetics.

The September 15 launch event showcased compact, versatile handbags in vibrant colors, marking another milestone for Kai Lokko’s fashion brand that has been operating since at least 2020. The collection represents her commitment to merging sustainability, craftsmanship, and cultural identity within Ghana’s growing luxury accessories market.

Kai Lokko, who recently earned a Master of Science in International Business from the University of Ghana Business School in February 2025, explained the personal significance behind her brand’s name during an interview with The High Street Journal. The name Kailia Nicholas combines elements from her Ga heritage, her mother Amelia, and her father Nicholas, creating what she describes as an African-English fusion with global resonance.

The veteran broadcaster’s journey into fashion design began during her school years, though she eventually learned handbag-making herself after experiencing challenges with artisan consistency and attention to detail. This hands-on approach reflects broader trends in Ghana’s fashion industry, where designers increasingly focus on quality control and craftsmanship standards.

Kai Lokko’s fashion entrepreneurship gained public attention in July 2020 when she showcased Kailia Nicholas products during Citi FM’s “Upside Down” show, demonstrating the versatility of media professionals who successfully diversify into other industries. Her dual career as both journalist and entrepreneur positions her among Ghana’s multi-faceted business leaders.

Ghana’s fashion and accessories sector has experienced significant growth, with brands like Christie Brown gaining global recognition for modernizing traditional African aesthetics. The sector includes established brands like AAKS, which creates handcrafted handbags in Ghana while conserving weaving as an art form, indicating robust competition and innovation.

Kai Lokko was recognized as Most Outstanding Female Media Personality at the 2018 Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards for her expertise in business, financial and economic issues, providing credibility for her entrepreneurial ventures. Her media background offers unique insights into market trends and consumer preferences.

The Renaissance Collection launch coincides with increasing international recognition for African luxury goods, particularly in the handbag segment. Women-led handbag brands across Africa are redefining luxury fashion, with entrepreneurs like Fatima Babakura of Timabee demonstrating the sector’s potential for premium positioning.

Kai Lokko’s business philosophy emphasizes persistence and sacrifice, drawing inspiration from biblical principles including 2 Samuel 24:24. She advised aspiring female entrepreneurs to embrace challenges and maintain determination, acknowledging that business success requires significant personal investment and resilience.

The timing of the collection launch strategically positions Kailia Nicholas within Ghana’s expanding creative economy. Local brands like Kua Designs have demonstrated success through sustainable practices and investment in Ghanaian female artisans, creating a supportive ecosystem for fashion entrepreneurs.

As Head of Citi Business News Desk and anchor of Business Today and Business Weekly, Kai Lokko brings extensive knowledge of market dynamics and economic trends to her fashion venture. This combination of media expertise and business acumen provides competitive advantages in brand positioning and marketing strategy.

The Renaissance Collection’s emphasis on handcrafted luxury handbags aligns with global consumer trends favoring artisanal products and authentic cultural narratives. This positioning could appeal to both local and international markets seeking alternatives to mass-produced accessories.

Kai Lokko’s success demonstrates the potential for media professionals to leverage their platforms and expertise in building secondary businesses. Her approach of learning production techniques personally ensures quality control while maintaining authentic connection to the manufacturing process.

The collection’s focus on vibrant colors and cultural identity reflects broader themes in African fashion, where designers increasingly celebrate heritage while meeting contemporary aesthetic preferences. This balance between tradition and modernity represents a key competitive strategy for African luxury brands.

As Ghana’s fashion industry continues expanding, entrepreneurs like Kai Lokko contribute to job creation and skills development within the creative sector. The emphasis on local production and artisan training supports broader economic development objectives while building sustainable business models.

The launch of the Renaissance Collection underscores the growing sophistication of Ghana’s luxury goods sector and the increasing recognition of locally-produced fashion accessories in both domestic and international markets.