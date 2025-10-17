Cisco Partnership to Accelerate Ghana’s One Million Coders Push

Ghana’s digital transformation ambitions took a significant step forward this week when the government welcomed technology giant Cisco’s proposal to support its One Million Coders Programme, marking another major industry collaboration aimed at equipping young Ghanaians with globally recognized tech certifications.

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George met with a Cisco delegation led by Business Development Manager Imoh Akpan to discuss how the partnership could unlock international certification opportunities across high-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Forensics, and Cloud Computing. The move positions Ghana alongside existing partnerships with Google, Huawei, Microsoft, and AWS in building a workforce that can compete in the digital economy.

“The initiative is part of our commitment to preparing Ghana’s workforce for the realities of the digital economy,” George explained during the meeting, emphasizing how the collaboration aligns with government’s broader push to create a digitally skilled and globally competitive talent pool.

The scope of Ghana’s digital ambitions extends well beyond certification programs. The government plans to establish digital hubs across all 276 constituencies, each equipped with approximately 50 computers to ensure young people in underserved communities have equitable access to devices and internet connectivity. This infrastructure investment reflects recognition that skills training alone cannot close Ghana’s technology gap without addressing the digital divide in rural and remote areas.

George urged Cisco to formalize the partnership by submitting a detailed proposal and expression of interest, signaling government’s readiness to move quickly on deals that advance its digital agenda. The Minister also revealed an even more ambitious objective: embedding artificial intelligence and digital systems throughout public service delivery. “Our goal is to make the whole of government AI-enabled,” he said, underscoring how deeply technology will reshape Ghana’s administrative capacity.

The Cisco partnership could prove transformative precisely because it targets Ghana’s most pressing digital challenge: the shortage of certified professionals in emerging technology fields. By combining Cisco’s global certification standards with Ghana’s nationwide infrastructure expansion, the collaboration addresses both the supply of skilled workers and the availability of learning spaces. Industry analysts note that such partnerships typically accelerate workforce development timelines by connecting learners to internationally recognized credentials that employers actively seek.

For Ghana, the stakes are substantial. African economies face growing competition for tech talent as digital transformation accelerates across the continent. Countries like Nigeria and South Africa have already built significant tech ecosystems, and Ghana’s ability to keep pace depends partly on initiatives like the One Million Coders Programme and partnerships like the one now taking shape with Cisco.

The government expects this expanded collaboration to create a pipeline of digitally certified professionals capable of filling Ghana’s technology skills gap while positioning the country as a regional hub for digital innovation.