Circle and Nima Among Accra’s Most Polluted Locations

Research by Pss Urbania, a leading built environment consultancy in Ghana, has revealed that air pollution in most parts of Accra exceeds safe levels recommended by the World Health Organisation and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The study, which monitored 60 locations across 13 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, identified several pollution hotspots where residents face serious health risks from breathing contaminated air.

Nkrumah Circle, La Maale, Kanda Cluster of Schools, Madina Zongo Junction, and Tetteh Quarshie Interchange emerged among the most polluted areas, according to findings released by Dr Frederick Otu-Larbi, a consultant with Pss Urbania. The research measured key pollutants including PM2.5, PM10, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide at strategic locations across the capital.

“Our team at Pss Urbania installed air quality monitors at 60 locations within 13 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in Accra to measure PM2.5, PM10, SO2 and NO2,” Dr Otu-Larbi explained. The datasets, combined with previous information from EPA and other institutions, paint a troubling picture of urban air quality that affects millions of residents daily.

Other identified hotspots include Nima Market, Kotobabi Cluster of Schools, and various densely populated locations where commercial activity, traffic congestion, and urban development converge to create dangerous pollution levels. The concentration of pollution around schools is particularly concerning, as children are more vulnerable to the health impacts of poor air quality.

Dr Otu-Larbi revealed that poor air quality caused by pollution is a leading cause of death globally, with Ghana recording an estimated 28,000 deaths annually from diseases linked to air pollution. This staggering figure underscores the severity of what many consider an invisible public health crisis affecting communities across the country.

The research, conducted between August 2024 and September 2025, represents one of the most comprehensive air quality assessments undertaken in the Greater Accra Region. The study’s scope and duration provide valuable data that local authorities can use to develop targeted interventions in the worst-affected areas.

However, there’s hope that pollution in the identified areas will be addressed to ensure residents breathe only safe air. “Based on the evidence gathered, the 13 MMDAs have designed a set of plans to reduce emissions of air pollutants and improve air quality,” Dr Otu-Larbi stated, outlining a coordinated response to the findings.

The planned actions include increased public awareness campaigns, prosecution of individuals and businesses that cause pollution within communities, regular monitoring of air quality, and capacity building of staff on air quality management. These measures represent a multi-pronged approach recognizing that tackling air pollution requires both enforcement and education.

Pollution sources identified include vehicular traffic, dust from open surfaces, dumpsites, firewood use, light industry, and open burning of waste, all of which contribute significantly to Accra’s worsening air quality. Understanding these sources is crucial for developing effective mitigation strategies that address the root causes rather than just the symptoms.

The research comes at a critical time when air pollution has emerged as the leading cause of death in Ghana, overtaking HIV/AIDS, malaria, and road traffic accidents. This shift reflects both improving healthcare in other areas and the growing severity of environmental health challenges facing rapidly urbanizing African cities.

Air pollution remains a major environmental issue in the country as both natural and human activity contribute to it. However, the Pss Urbania study makes clear that human activities, particularly in urban centers, are the primary drivers of dangerous pollution levels that threaten public health.

For residents living and working in areas like Circle and Nima Market, the findings confirm what many have long suspected: the air they breathe daily poses serious health risks. The visible haze that often hangs over busy intersections and markets represents a complex mixture of particulate matter and gases that can trigger respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and other health conditions.

The concentration of pollution around educational institutions raises particular concerns for children’s health and development. Studies have shown that exposure to air pollution during childhood can affect lung development, cognitive function, and overall health outcomes, potentially impacting an entire generation of Ghanaian youth.

The commitment from the 13 MMDAs to implement air quality improvement plans offers a framework for action, but success will depend on sustained political will, adequate funding, and community engagement. Prosecuting polluters, while necessary, must be balanced with providing alternatives and supporting communities in transitioning to cleaner practices.

Public awareness campaigns will play a crucial role in changing behaviors that contribute to pollution, from waste burning to vehicle maintenance practices. Many residents may not fully understand how their daily activities contribute to air quality problems or the health risks they face from pollution exposure.

As Accra continues to grow and develop, the challenge of managing air quality will only intensify unless decisive action is taken now. The Pss Urbania research provides the evidence base needed for informed policymaking, but translating data into meaningful improvements in air quality will require collaboration across government, business, and civil society.

The findings serve as a wake-up call for urban planning that prioritizes environmental health alongside economic development, ensuring that Ghana’s capital city remains livable for current and future generations.