CIMG Seeks Government Partnership to Elevate African Marketing Conference

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has invited Chief of Staff Julius Debrah to headline the 4th African Marketing Confederation–Ticon Africa Conference, aiming to strengthen ties between the marketing profession and national development agendas.

During a courtesy call at Jubilee House, CIMG National President Michael Abbiw outlined the Institute’s strategic initiatives, including its newly formalized partnership with the UK’s Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM). The agreement grants Ghanaian professionals access to internationally recognized certifications at reduced costs, enhancing regional capacity in the marketing sector.

Scheduled for August 20–22, 2025, at Accra’s Labadi Beach Hotel, the conference—co-hosted with the Institute of ICT Professionals—will convene continental experts in marketing, technology, and supply chain management. A pivotal moment will be the UN World Tourism Organization’s launch of “Brand Africa,” positioning the event as a platform for pan-African collaboration.

Abbiw appealed for presidential endorsement to elevate Ghana’s profile as a conference destination, while proposing CIMG’s involvement in future Kwahu Business Forums to optimize branding strategies. Chief of Staff Debrah welcomed the synergy, revealing plans to expand the 2026 Kwahu Forum into a multi-sector exhibition, where marketing expertise would be instrumental in attracting global participants.

The meeting, attended by Presidential Economic Advisor Seth Terkper and UPSA Global Alumni President Francis Dadzie, underscored marketing’s role as a catalyst for trade and investment across Africa.