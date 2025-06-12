CIMG Proposes Marketing Strategy to Strengthen Ghana’s Economic Growth

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has pledged to support the government’s economic agenda through strategic marketing initiatives, following a high-level meeting with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

CIMG President Michael Abbiw presented concrete proposals aimed at enhancing Ghana’s national branding and professional marketing capabilities during the engagement at the Office of the President.

Abbiw highlighted plans to expand the Kwahu Business Forum model nationwide, transforming it into an internationally recognized platform for Ghanaian enterprise. The marketing body also introduced two research tools – the Regional Brand Index and Consumer Survey Index – designed to provide data-driven insights for national policy formulation. “These indices will measure customer satisfaction and guide regional branding strategies to support economic development,” Abbiw explained.

The Chief of Staff welcomed CIMG’s initiatives, particularly praising its locally-developed professional certification programs that reduce reliance on foreign training. “Your contextualized qualifications make marketing education more accessible while conserving foreign exchange,” Debrah noted. He endorsed the Regional Brand Index concept and invited CIMG to contribute to the Brand Ghana Agenda and Accelerated Export Development Programme.

Presidential Advisor Seth Terkper emphasized the cross-cutting importance of marketing across key economic sectors. He challenged CIMG to develop training programs for public officials in political marketing and communication, while also creating an internationalization roadmap for the Kwahu Business Forum.

This collaboration comes as Ghana seeks to position itself as a conference hub and strengthen its export marketing capabilities. The government’s acceptance of CIMG’s partnership offer signals growing recognition of professional marketing’s role in national development, particularly in an era where global competition demands sophisticated branding strategies.