CIMG Launches Fast-Track Marketing Programme for Senior Executives

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has launched an executive marketing qualification designed to provide senior leaders, faculty members and entrepreneurs with advanced marketing credentials without requiring years of traditional study.

The CIMG Accelerator Marketing Programme was officially introduced on February 6, 2026, targeting decision-makers operating at senior management levels who seek professional marketing qualifications but face time constraints. The initiative responds directly to feedback from business leaders requesting faster pathways to formal certification.

Michael Abbiw, National President of CIMG, said the programme builds on participants’ existing professional experience while delivering practical, strategic capabilities needed to navigate complex market environments. The qualification carries legal recognition under the CIMG Act 2020 (Act 1021) and holds international standing through partnerships with the African Marketing Confederation and the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK.

Major corporations have already enrolled executives in the inaugural cohort, including Vanguard Assurance Company Limited, Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, National Investment Bank PLC, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, FirstBank Ghana, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, and Priority Insurance. The diverse participation spans finance, energy, manufacturing, hospitality, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods sectors.

The programme delivers content through three intensive modules covering Marketing Risk Management, Marketing Execution Management, and Integrated Sustainability Marketing. The first module equips participants to manage marketing risks from strategic planning through implementation. The second focuses on market creation and security while integrating legal and financial perspectives into marketing decisions.

The third module addresses Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations within marketing strategy, preparing participants to lead sustainability initiatives. The curriculum emphasizes the transition from conventional marketing approaches to environmentally responsible practices.

CIMG operates as a professional regulatory body established in July 1981 under the Professional Bodies Registration Act 1973. The institute received Presidential Charter status in 2020 through Act 1021, which mandates it to set standards for marketing practice and regulate the profession across Ghana. The CIMG Regulations 2023 (L.I. 2479) further empowers the institute to enforce professional standards and continuing development requirements.

The Accelerator Programme represents one component of CIMG’s broader professional qualification structure, which includes seven specialized pathways delivered in partnership with traditional and technical universities. The Professional Marketing Qualifications programme recently achieved a 77.7 percent pass rate among 248 candidates.

Ghana’s business environment increasingly emphasizes professional development and competitiveness as companies navigate digital transformation and regional trade opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The programme launch coincides with growing government recognition of marketing’s role in national development and brand positioning.

CIMG maintains partnerships with international bodies including the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK, ensuring qualifications meet global standards. The institute has undertaken 178 major projects since establishing its foundation in November 2007, focusing on health, education and economic empowerment initiatives.