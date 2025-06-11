CIMG Invites Chief of Staff to African Marketing Conference, Seeks Stronger Gov’t Collaboration

The Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, at the Jubilee House to officially invite him to the 4th African Marketing Confederation–Ticon Africa Conference and to strengthen collaboration with the Presidency on national development through marketing excellence.

Led by CIMG National President, Michael Abbiw, the delegation used the opportunity to update the Chief of Staff on the Institute’s activities and strategic plans while extending a formal invitation for him to serve as a Special Guest at the upcoming international conference, scheduled to take place from August 20–22, 2025, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The conference

The three-day event, jointly organised by CIMG and the Institute of ICT Professionals, Ghana (IIPGH), will bring together leading voices in marketing, ICT, and supply chain management from across the continent.

A key highlight of the conference will be the official launch of “Brand Africa” by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Also present at the meeting was the Presidential Advisor on the Economy, Seth Terkper and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Global Alumni President, Francis Dadzie.

Appeal

Mr Abbiw appealed for the Presidency’s endorsement of the event and requested the Chief of Staff’s support in securing the President’s presence, stressing that such high-level participation would bolster Ghana’s image as a hub for international conferences.

During the meeting, Mr. Abbiw also briefed the Chief of Staff on CIMG’s recent partnership with the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK (CIM UK). Under a signed Memorandum of Understanding, CIMG’s professional marketing qualifications are now fully recognised by the UK body, allowing Ghanaians and professionals in the sub-region to earn internationally accredited certifications at more affordable rates—boosting capacity building across the sector.

The CIMG President further expressed interest in collaborating on future editions of the Kwahu Business Forum, commending the Chief of Staff for the successful 2024 edition and highlighting the potential of such events to promote business growth through strategic communication and branding.

Chief of staff

In response, Mr Debrah praised CIMG for its continuous contributions to national development and noted that the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum, scheduled for Easter, would be expanded into a major exhibition platform featuring sectors such as finance, insurance, technology, food and beverages and more.

He emphasised the importance of marketing and branding in attracting international exhibitors and driving economic interest.

By Joshua Bediako Koomson