CID Recovers 10 Stolen Cars from Netherlands

Ghana’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recovered 10 stolen vehicles trafficked from the Netherlands through a three-day international operation that highlights growing collaboration against transnational vehicle crime.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, CID Director-General, announced the successful operation during a press briefing on Saturday, September 20, 2025, describing the recovery as part of intensified efforts to prevent Ghana from becoming a destination for stolen vehicles.

The operation, conducted between September 15 and 17, 2025, resulted in the recovery of eight Toyota RAV4s and two Toyota CH-Rs from various locations across Accra, including Kantamanto, Nima, and Cantonments areas.

Donkor explained that the breakthrough emerged through enhanced international partnerships involving the Netherlands Embassy and Digitpol, a specialized security company that collaborates closely with Dutch police on transnational crime investigations.

Digitpol operates as an authorized criminal investigation agency specializing in operational support against transnational crimes, focusing on cybercrime, digital forensics, intelligence, and automotive crime.

The recovered vehicles had been reported stolen in the Netherlands before being tracked to Ghana through sophisticated international intelligence sharing mechanisms established between law enforcement agencies.

This recovery represents part of a broader pilot project involving INTERPOL Ghana, INTERPOL Netherlands, Dutch vehicle crime organization VbV, Digitpol, legal firms, and Retrieve International Recovery, which has already achieved previous successes in returning stolen vehicles to the Netherlands.

The CID Director-General emphasized that vehicle theft extends beyond individual financial losses, damaging Ghana’s international reputation while fueling additional criminal activities across borders.

The latest recovery adds to an impressive year-long crackdown by the CID, which previously recovered 43 stolen luxury vehicles, including high-end brands like Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz, between January and July 2025.

Donkor warned that the current operation continues unabated, with investigators having identified numerous additional stolen vehicles for recovery in coming days through ongoing international intelligence operations.

The CID boss issued strong advisory guidance to prospective vehicle buyers, particularly those interested in imported automobiles, urging them to exercise enhanced vigilance before finalizing purchases.

She specifically recommended that buyers demand comprehensive proof of ownership documentation from countries of origin, rather than relying solely on customs clearance papers that may not reveal theft histories.

Vehicle details can be verified through INTERPOL Accra before purchase completion, providing an additional layer of protection for innocent buyers who might unknowingly purchase stolen property.

The international partnerships facilitate intelligence sharing on vehicles stolen abroad and smuggled into Ghana, while targeting transnational criminal networks involved in car theft, money laundering, insurance fraud, and identity theft.

The sustained crackdown reflects Ghana’s commitment to preventing the country from becoming a safe haven for stolen vehicles, with law enforcement agencies working systematically to dismantle international criminal networks.

Recent statistics demonstrate the scale of transnational vehicle crime affecting Ghana, with dozens of high-value automobiles recovered throughout 2025 as international cooperation intensifies.

The Netherlands Embassy’s direct involvement in the operation underscores diplomatic commitment to bilateral law enforcement cooperation, particularly in addressing crimes that affect both countries’ citizens and commercial interests.

Donkor’s announcement comes amid broader CID initiatives targeting transnational crimes, including recent operations that rescued trafficking victims and dismantled various criminal enterprises operating across international borders.

The successful vehicle recovery operation demonstrates the effectiveness of modern investigative techniques combining traditional police work with advanced digital tracking capabilities and international intelligence sharing.

Legal experts note that buyers of stolen vehicles, even those purchased unknowingly, may face property forfeiture and potential legal complications, emphasizing the importance of thorough verification before major vehicle purchases.

The operation’s success provides a template for future international cooperation against transnational vehicle crime, with Ghana positioning itself as a reliable partner in global law enforcement efforts.