CID Cynthia Oppong Admits Receiving GH¢100,000 in Land Sale Scandal …Involving Agbeti Lanquaye family lands

A shocking revelation has emerged at the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) as a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, Cynthia Oppong, confessed to receiving GH¢100,000 to facilitate a double sale of land belonging to the Agbeti Lanquaye family.

Appearing before the Ghana Police Disciplinary Panel in Accra, CID Oppong reportedly stunned investigators when she declared, “Me, I don’t lie. I will speak the truth.”

The admission followed a petition filed by Dr. Henry Addo, an investigative journalist, Security Intelligence Officer of the Resource Mobilisation Foundation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Dzasetse of the Ga Abola Piam Tunma We Royal Dynasty family.

The Petition and Background

The petition was lodged after a lawful possession order from the court registrar directed the Ghana Police Legal Directorate to assist the Agbeti Lanquaye family in taking possession of their land as granted by the court.

The exercise, which was carried out under the supervision of the Greater Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Kwasi Ahinn, and executed by a court bailiff and family representatives led by Solomon Hammond, was later challenged by opposing parties from Obeyeyie, who accused the family of causing damage to property.

This counter-complaint, reportedly supported by Justice Elfreda Denkyi of the Probate Court, was subsequently handed to CID Oppong, who began investigating the very case she was allegedly complicit in.

Startling Confession

During interrogation by the PIPS panel, CID Oppong admitted that she facilitated the preparation of an indenture for a second client on the same parcel of land — despite knowing that one Isaac Addo already possessed valid documentation for it.

She told the panel she received GH¢100,000 for the transaction, a confession that left panel members “astonished,” according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Investigators questioned her conduct, particularly given her direct involvement in the case as a police officer responsible for maintaining impartiality.

Twisting of Court Execution

The Agbeti Lanquaye family’s land — which had been duly plotted and registered by the Lands Commission — has become a source of controversy, with allegations that CID Oppong has shown “undue interest” in the matter.

Following the lawful possession exercise led by Regional Operations Commander Shitu Nafiu, CID Oppong allegedly began questioning the legitimacy of the family’s documents and accused them of “behaving as if they owned the Lands Commission.”

She also reportedly demanded the judgment plan for the court-ordered execution, suggesting the family had fabricated documents to justify their claim.

Court Proceedings

At the Dansoman Court, where the case is pending, proceedings on Wednesday turned tense after CID Oppong failed to submit full disclosure documents to the prosecutor — forcing the court to adjourn the hearing.

However, during the PIPS sitting on Friday, she claimed that all disclosures had been submitted, only for the panel to discover that the prosecutor’s copies contradicted her statement — exposing another inconsistency in her testimony.

Meanwhile a long adjournment date has been fixed by the court to enable the prosecutor to furnish the lawyers of the Agbeti lanquaye family before CMC.

PIPS Orders Further Investigation

The three-member police panel has since directed that statements be taken from all police officers who participated in the court-ordered land possession exercise, including former Regional Commander DCOP Kwasi Ahinn and the bailiff involved in the execution.

The Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau has also requested access to the full case docket on the Agbeti Lanquaye family land judgment for further review.

The development has deepened scrutiny over the conduct of some police investigators in land disputes — a recurring issue that has eroded public trust in the impartiality of law enforcement officers handling property-related cases.