CIB Ghana Targets West Africa Expansion for Leadership Programs

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) plans to extend its flagship professional development programs across West Africa in 2026, beginning with the Chartered Banker Executive Leadership Programme (CBEL) that graduated 57 senior banking professionals last year.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Dzato announced the regional expansion strategy during the institute’s annual Thanksgiving Service in Accra, describing 2026 as a defining year for the organization’s continental ambitions. The institute aims to help address Africa’s human capital needs through trusted professionals equipped with competence, character, and conduct.

CIB Ghana produced 1,313 chartered bankers over the past six years, with the most recent cohort of 186 professionals inducted at the 17th graduation ceremony on December 17, 2025. The event, held under the theme “Building Future Ready Banks: Ethical Leadership, Sustainable Finance and Currency Stability amid Disruption,” brought together senior government officials, regulators, industry leaders, and academics at the CIB Ghana Auditorium.

Female participation has shown steady improvement in recent years. Women accounted for 55 percent of the 2025 inductees and graduates, following 60 percent in 2024 and 51 percent two years earlier. The institute described this trend as a positive signal for long term sustainability and inclusiveness in the banking profession.

The 2025 cohort reflected diversity in age and career stage. The youngest graduate was 23 years old, having joined the Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) programme through the Best and Bright Programme, while the oldest inductee was 59 years old. This reinforces that professional development in banking is open to both early entrants and experienced practitioners.

Eyram Amenyo Klutse, a Relationship Manager with First National Bank, emerged as the Overall Best Inductee at the December ceremony. The recognition highlighted personal resilience and outstanding performance across the qualification program.

Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited, Thomas Atta John, delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. He challenged bankers to recognize the profound social impact of their decisions, describing banking as one of the most risky professions globally due to the quiet human cost of poor financial decisions.

Atta John stressed that integrity remains a non negotiable asset in professional life. While balance sheets can be repaired, reputational damage from ethical failure is often permanent, he noted.

CIB Ghana President Benjamin Amenumey emphasized that the chartered banker designation represents more than a professional credential. The qualification is a call to uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity in institutions and in dealings with customers and society, he told the new inductees.

Amenumey paid tribute to the Governing Council, management, staff, fellows, and members of the institute, as well as key stakeholders such as the Ghana Association of Banks and the Bank of Ghana, for their sustained support. He expressed confidence that the institute would enter 2026 with renewed energy and deeper commitment to integrity, service, and excellence.

The institute has introduced several initiatives in recent years to enhance member qualifications. These include Ethics Certification, the redesigned flagship ACIB qualification, the CBEL Programme, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Certification, and the rollout of its Banking Academy. New initiatives such as the Digital Banking Academy and the Branch Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Programme are equipping bankers with skills necessary to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

Dzato highlighted intensified sustainability focus through collaborations with key institutions including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Bank of Ghana. These partnerships aim to strengthen trust, competence, and responsible conduct across the financial sector.

The institute sustained its core educational mandate throughout 2025 by launching multiple programs to advance banking education and pushing the ethics agenda strongly across the industry. Dzato said the institute remained firmly focused on its statutory mandate to promote the study of banking and regulate the practice of the profession in Ghana while responding to evolving industry needs.

CIB Ghana operates under Act 991, the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana Act 2019, which grants it authority to promote banking education, regulate professional practice, conduct certification, set standards, perform research, and engage in advocacy. The institute is a member of both the Alliance of African Institutes of Bankers (AAIOB) and the World Conference of Banking Institute (WCBI).

The institute’s vision is to become the prime school for financial services education in Ghana and West Africa, producing outstanding, highly trained, and honest bankers. Its mission focuses on developing fully the academic and professional potential of practitioners in the financial services sector through courses of study in banking and financial services.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama addressed the broader banking sector transformation during the 2025 Governor’s Day organized in his honor by CIB Ghana. He emphasized that the next phase of financial sector reform will focus on rebuilding trust at the base of the system and aligning credit intermediation more closely with the nation’s growth and export ambitions.

Asiama stressed that inclusion, stability, and growth must reinforce each other rather than compete. The impending reforms point to a more demanding phase for financial institutions, particularly those operating on the system’s margins, he noted.

CIB Ghana held its 2025 Bankers’ Week in November under the theme “Building Future Ready Banks: Ethical Leadership, Sustainable Finance and Currency Stability.” The celebration commenced with a health and fitness event dubbed “Sports for Life” at the Athletics Oval, University of Ghana, Legon, highlighting the institute’s holistic approach to professional development.

The regional expansion reflects CIB Ghana’s ambition to become a leading voice in African banking professionalism. By regionalizing programs like CBEL, the institute aims to promote ethical banking practices across West Africa while addressing the continent’s human capital needs through structured professional development.

Dzato urged newly inducted chartered bankers to wear their designation with pride, humility, and a strong sense of responsibility. Banking is not just about numbers and balance sheets but about trust, responsibility, and decisions that shape lives and communities, he emphasized. The institute’s role is to ensure Ghana’s banking sector is served by professionals who are competent, ethical, and future ready.