CIB Ghana Plans Regional Expansion of Flagship Programmes in 2026

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has capped 2025 with significant institutional progress, reaffirming its commitment to strengthen its impact on Ghana’s financial system and expand selected programmes across the West African sub region in 2026.

Speaking at the Institute’s annual Thanksgiving Service and Carols Night in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of CIB Ghana, Robert Dzato, said 2025 had been a successful year marked by progress in education, ethics and professional standards within the banking industry.

According to him, the Institute remained firmly focused on its statutory mandate to promote the study of banking and regulate the practice of the profession in Ghana, while responding to evolving industry needs. “Last year has been particularly good. We launched a number of programmes to advance our educational mandate and pushed the ethics agenda strongly across the banking industry,” he noted.

Dzato said CIB Ghana had also intensified its sustainability focus through collaborations with key institutions, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Bank of Ghana. These partnerships, he explained, were aimed at strengthening trust, competence and responsible conduct across the financial sector.

Looking ahead, the CEO said 2026 would be a defining year for the Institute, with plans to extend the reach of some of its flagship programmes beyond Ghana.

He revealed that CIB Ghana intends to regionalize selected offerings across West Africa, beginning with the Chartered Banker Executive Leadership Programme (CBEL), which he described as one of the Institute’s most impactful professional development products. “Last year alone, we graduated about 57 professionals in key management positions across the banking sector, including the central bank. It is a strong solution that we must take to other markets,” Dzato said, adding that the Institute’s broader purpose is to help address Africa’s human capital needs through trusted professionals.

He further indicated that the Institute would sustain its core programmes in 2026, particularly the Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) qualification, which remains its flagship pathway for bankers. New initiatives such as Ethics 2.0, the Branch CEO programme and the Digital Academy are also expected to gain traction in the coming year, with a strong emphasis on competence, character and conduct across the profession.

“These are critical if trust is to be deepened in the banking sector as we move into 2026,” Dzato stated.

Delivering a remark on behalf of the Governing Council, the President of CIB Ghana, Benjamin Amenumey, also described 2025 as a year of transformation and growth for the Institute.

Amenumey paid tribute to the Governing Council, management, staff, fellows and members of the Institute, as well as key stakeholders such as the Ghana Association of Banks and the Bank of Ghana, for their sustained support. “None of this would have been possible without the collective effort and commitment of our partners and stakeholders,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Institute would enter 2026 with renewed energy and a deeper commitment to integrity, service and excellence, noting that values must remain central to professional practice. He also conveyed seasonal goodwill to members and stakeholders, expressing optimism that the new year would bring progress and further elevate the standing of CIB Ghana.

As part of the programme, CIB Ghana honoured long serving staff members for their dedication and contribution to the Institute’s growth over the years. Award recipients included Elorm Kobla Seshime, Rosemary Yaa Amponsah Offei, Margaret Adofo, Paul Gadzekpo and Daniel Aboagye. The awards recognized years of service, institutional loyalty and behind the scenes contributions that have supported the Institute’s development.

The Thanksgiving Service and Carols Night brought together council members, management, staff, industry stakeholders and invited guests, marking both a moment of reflection on the year’s achievements and a forward looking outlook for the Institute’s role in shaping the future of banking professionalism in Ghana and beyond.

The event also featured an exhortation by Rev. Kinsley Kwame Krah, who drew parallels between financial investment and spiritual values, urging participants to recognize the importance of human capital, relationships and integrity. His message, anchored on John 3:16, emphasized the value of people as the greatest investment, a theme that resonated with the Institute’s focus on professional development and ethical leadership.

The scripture readings were delivered by distinguished members including Benjamin Amenumey, FCIB, who read the First Lesson from Genesis 1:26 to 31, followed by Rosemary Offei with the Second Lesson from Genesis 3:9 to 15. The Third Lesson from Genesis 2:22 to 24 was read by Emelia Maamle Ahegbebu, ACIB, while Henry Amanor delivered the Fourth Lesson from Romans 3:10 to 18. The Fifth Lesson from Isaiah 7:10 to 14 was read by Rosemond Amoo, ACIB, and Margaret Adofo presented the Sixth Lesson from Luke 1:26 to 38. Dorcas Yeboah read the Seventh Lesson from Luke 2:8 to 17, followed by Emmanuel Danquah with the Eighth Lesson from Isaiah 9:6 to 7. The Ninth Lesson from John 1:1 to 12 was delivered by Robert Owusu, FCIB.

CIB Ghana’s 2025 achievements built on momentum from the 2025 Bankers’ Week held in November, themed “Building Future Ready Banks: Ethical Leadership, Sustainable Finance and Currency Stability.” The celebration commenced with a health and fitness event dubbed “Sports for Life” at the Athletics Oval, University of Ghana, Legon, highlighting the Institute’s holistic approach to professional development.

In December 2025, CIB Ghana held its 16th Induction and Graduation Ceremony, where it celebrated the induction of 110 new chartered bankers, expanding the institute’s professional community to a total of 1,127 chartered members over the past five years. Notably, gender representation among chartered bankers improved considerably, with 60 percent of the 2025 graduands and inductees being women, compared to 51 percent in 2024.

In recent years, CIB Ghana has introduced several initiatives to enhance member qualifications, including Ethics Certification, the redesigned flagship ACIB qualification, the CBEL Programme, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Certification, and the rollout of its Banking Academy. These programmes are designed to equip bankers with skills necessary to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

The Institute’s focus on regional expansion reflects its ambition to become a leading voice in African banking professionalism. By regionalizing programmes like CBEL, CIB Ghana aims to address the continent’s human capital needs while promoting ethical banking practices across West Africa.