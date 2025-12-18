CIB Ghana Inducts 186 Chartered Bankers at 17th Graduation Ceremony

Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana (CIB Ghana) inducted and graduated 186 professionals at its 17th ceremony in Accra on December 17, 2025, reinforcing ethical leadership in the financial sector.

The event held at the CIB Ghana Auditorium brought together senior government officials, regulators, industry leaders, academics and members of the banking community under the theme Building Future Ready Banks with focus on ethical leadership, sustainable finance and currency stability amid disruption. The 2025 cohort brings the total number of chartered bankers produced by CIB Ghana over the past six years to 1,313 professionals serving across banking, finance and related sectors.

CIB Ghana President Benjamin Amenumey emphasized that the chartered banker designation represents more than a professional credential. The institute established under Act 991 continues to promote the study of banking and regulate the practice of the banking profession in Ghana through targeted professional development programmes including the mandatory Ethics Certification Programme and the industry leading Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Certification Programme delivered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited Thomas Atta John delivered the keynote address, challenging bankers to recognize the profound social impact of their decisions. He described banking as one of the most risky professions globally due to the quiet human cost of poor financial decisions. Atta John stressed that integrity remains a non negotiable asset in professional life, noting that while balance sheets can be repaired, reputational damage from ethical failure is often permanent.

Female participation reached 55 percent of inductees and graduates, continuing an upward trend from 51 percent two years ago and 60 percent last year. CIB Ghana described this as a positive signal for long term sustainability and inclusiveness in the banking profession. The cohort reflected diversity in age and career stage, with the youngest graduate at 23 years old through the Best and Bright Programme and the oldest inductee at 59 years.

Eyram Amenyo Klutse, a Relationship Manager with First National Bank, emerged as the Overall Best Inductee. Rosemary Quansah of Access Bank was recognized as the youngest graduate. Klutse described the programme as demanding but rewarding, noting it broadened her understanding of the banking industry and reinforced the importance of ethics and professionalism.

CIB Ghana Chief Executive Officer Robert Dzato expressed gratitude to key stakeholders including the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Association of Banks, EPA, IFC, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance for their collaboration in advancing professionalism and ethical standards. He urged newly inducted chartered bankers to wear their designation with pride, humility and responsibility, reminding them their actions would influence public confidence in the financial system.

New initiatives such as the Digital Banking Academy and the Branch Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Programme are equipping bankers with the competence, character and conduct required in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. CIB Ghana has played a central role in developing trusted professionals for the financial sector since its establishment in 1963, with strong emphasis on ethics, professionalism and leadership.