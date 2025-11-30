CIAMC Marks Professional Education Milestone with Peak Performance Call

The Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants Ghana (CIAMC) has held its 50th Mandatory Continuing Professional Education (MCPE) seminar alongside its 24th Graduation and Induction Ceremony, issuing a strong call for enhanced organisational leadership and a national shift toward peak performance standards.

The event forms part of the institute’s 25th anniversary activities and brought together professionals from across various sectors to explore how improved administrative systems can drive national development. The celebration underscores the organisation’s commitment to building capacity within Ghana’s professional administrative community.

Dr Samuel Mawusi Asafo, Chief Executive Officer of CIAMC, explained that the seminar was designed to ensure administrators and management consultants remain professionally prepared to deliver excellence in an increasingly demanding work environment. He emphasized that continuous renewal of knowledge and skills has become essential for modern professionals.

“Peak performance is key in every living system, and organisations are living systems made up of people,” Dr Asafo said. “If we want institutions to perform at their peak, we must start with the people.”

He outlined that the training program focused on three distinct levels: the individual, the organisation, and the customer. Dr Asafo stressed that customer centered performance must remain the ultimate goal of every institution seeking sustained success.

The CIAMC chief observed that Ghana’s organisational performance challenges are closely linked to environmental and systemic issues, ranging from sanitation lapses to weak implementation of public policies. He questioned how profitability alone could address deeper societal problems such as infrastructure decay, environmental degradation, poor discipline, rising litigation, robbery, and security concerns.

“Administrators are at the heart of the system,” Dr Asafo explained. “If we don’t train them well, they will design policies that cannot be implemented.”

He argued that Africa must prioritise continuous professional training to ensure administrators remain effective in policy formulation, supervision, and adapting to changing environments. This approach would help bridge the gap between policy design and practical implementation that often plagues public and private institutions.

On customer relations, Dr Asafo urged professionals to adopt analytical and balanced approaches. He noted that while customers remain essential to business survival, not all feedback guarantees growth. Professionals must learn to analyse customer intentions and needs carefully.

“We must listen to customers, but also analyse their intentions and needs,” he said. “Even from critics, you must find a way to turn negative energy into positive outcomes.”

Professor Robert Ebo Hinson of the University of Ghana Business School, who was among the newly inducted members, praised the institute’s training as a critical complement to academic instruction, particularly for leadership and people management. Prof Hinson was also inducted as a Chartered Management Consultant during the ceremony.

He said the programme equips professionals with practical tools that are often absent from standard university courses. Prof Hinson emphasized that without such professional training, managing people effectively proves difficult.

“This professional training has a different task and focus,” Prof Hinson noted. “Anyone who wants to be efficient in management and leadership must undergo this programme.”

He pointed to improved leadership behaviours and outcomes exhibited by past beneficiaries as evidence of the programme’s effectiveness across various sectors. The practical nature of the training allows professionals to apply lessons immediately within their organisations.

Mrs Lizzie Pearl Addison, another inductee, commended the value of the professional pathway. She noted that the training enhances efficiency, leadership confidence, and organisational impact, providing professionals with tools they need to make meaningful differences in their workplaces.

This year’s graduating class includes administrators, accountants, lawyers, surveyors, medical officers, and senior managers spanning both public and private sectors. All share a common commitment to strengthening performance within their respective institutions.

CIAMC stated that its broader goal extends beyond individual professional development to championing a national mindset shift. The institute envisions a future where institutions and individuals evaluate performance not only by profit margins, but by impact on society including improved public services, social systems, and quality of life for citizens.

The organisation will mark its full 25th anniversary celebration in 2026. Dr Asafo described the upcoming milestone as commemorating a journey through both the positives and negatives of Ghana’s administrative evolution over the past quarter century.

He expressed optimism that with enhanced professional training and a renewed national mindset, Ghana can build stronger institutions capable of delivering sustained performance and development. The focus on peak performance represents a shift toward excellence that could transform how Ghanaian organisations operate.

The institute continues to position itself as a leading body in Africa for promoting professionalism in administration and management consultancy through lifelong learning. Its multi level training approach aims to create a generation of administrators capable of driving meaningful change across Ghana’s public and private sectors.