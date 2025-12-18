Church of Latter Day Saints Distributes Food to Over 2500 Vulnerable Ghanaians

More than 2,500 residents across Accra and Kumasi have benefited from the 2025 Light the World initiative, a global Christmas humanitarian effort by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints bringing hope compassion and joy to individuals and families during the festive season.

The initiative held under the theme Experience His Light Jesus Christ is the Light of the World saw the distribution of essential food items including rice, oil, spaghetti, chicken, tomatoes and other household necessities representing staples enjoyed during Christmas celebrations in Ghana.

In Accra the initiative was hosted in partnership with the Ga Mantse Foundation at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie on December 10, 2025 where high ranking religious leaders, traditional authorities, government officials, missionaries, artists and community members gathered in a vibrant display of unity and compassion. More than 1,200 families received carefully prepared bags of essential food items lovingly assembled by young missionaries from across Africa training at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) in Accra.

Benoit Duquette, President of the Accra Ghana MTC stated that the event reflected the Light the World initiative designed to bring hope compassion and joy to individuals and families during the festive season. The official noted that every year at Christmas the organization looks for ways to bring the light of Jesus Christ into lives of those around especially those facing difficulties. Young missionaries from all over Africa prepared over 1,200 bags of food for families in need representing a humble way of sharing the light of Christ so that everyone feels seen valued and remembered during this special season.

Duquette highlighted the global reach of the programme noting that throughout the world the Church has installed Light the World giving machines that allow individuals to purchase food, clothing, medical supplies and other necessities for vulnerable communities. Light the World is a worldwide effort with the Church partnering with organisations worldwide to support those in need. The spirit of giving should not end at Christmas as it is something desired to carry throughout the entire year according to the MTC president.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse praised the Church for choosing the Ga Mantse Palace as the venue for such a meaningful and impactful community service event. The traditional leader stated that what was witnessed represents a picture of unity, cohesion and shared humanity. The generosity and devotion to service reflect values central to the Ga people with this collaboration demonstrating what is possible when working together for the good of communities. He encouraged other institutions to emulate the spirit of giving and togetherness demonstrated at the event.

Ernest Adomako, Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi South delivered remarks applauding the Church and the Ga Mantse Foundation for organising a timely intervention when many households face economic pressure. At a time when many families struggle with rising living costs this initiative provides welcome source of relief. The partnership between the Latter day Saints and the Ga Mantse Foundation represents a model for how institutions can come together to address real needs in communities according to the lawmaker who commended the Church for its continued commitment to humanitarian service.

The colourful Accra event featured a vibrant cultural performance by a Ga troupe, interfaith goodwill messages from Muslim, Christian and Traditional leaders, a musical performance by renowned gospel artist Joe Mettle and spoken word artistry celebrating unity and service. These elements brought energy, cultural pride and emotional resonance to the programme reinforcing both the communal spirit of the season and the purpose of the initiative.

In Kumasi more than 1,300 residents benefited from the initiative receiving similar food packages containing rice, spaghetti, chicken, oil and other Christmas staples at an event held on December 3, 2025 at Jubilee Park in Adum. Kofi G Sosu, an Area Seventy of the Church insisted that the season’s message goes beyond festive decorations and celebrations. The donations are not just food but symbols of love, compassion and solidarity meant to bring happiness to families, ease burdens and remind each recipient that Christ loves them personally.

According to the Area Seventy Christmas is about Jesus Christ whose birth brought hope to a turbulent world. When celebrations are focused on Him then individuals can truly experience His light that heals, uplifts and unites. As part of the initiative Sosu encouraged the public to participate in the 25 Ways in 25 Days service calendar included in each food package with each day in December offering a simple act of kindness. The invitation aims to have everyone experience His light daily through service.

Sosu further highlighted the Church’s longstanding humanitarian work in Ghana including clean water projects, educational support, health initiatives and disaster relief efforts made possible through voluntary member donations. He expressed gratitude to interfaith leaders, traditional authorities and community leaders who collaborated with the Church to identify beneficiaries. The gathering represents testimony that light transcends boundaries with Christian, Muslim and other faith tradition members united in the belief that service to humanity is service to God.

Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi, Kumasi Mayor praised faith based organisations for their role in supporting the vulnerable stating that faith based organisations have a responsibility to impact humanity positively which is at the heart of Christianity. The mayor expressed delight that the Church has undertaken this programme and hoped they will return next December to reach even more people. He also commended the Church for its exemplary cleanliness noting admiration for how well they maintain their environment.

The Kumasi Mayor stated that if every church behaved similarly communities would be cleaner and the cost of waste management would be reduced. Agyeman Boadi further encouraged the Church to consider supporting the education sector noting that many churches have contributed to education in Ghana. He expressed hope that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints will one day build a school in Kumasi. On behalf of Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene he extended sincere gratitude for the initiative.

Recipients expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Church for its support. One beneficiary stated that the food package means so much noting that things have been very difficult this year with worry about how to celebrate Christmas. God has remembered us through this Church representing something truly grateful for according to the beneficiary who thanked everyone who made the initiative possible.

Light the World is a global Christmas focused humanitarian initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints encouraging individuals to emulate the teachings and love of Jesus Christ through acts of charity, kindness and service. The initiative operates across continents mobilizing resources and volunteers to uplift individuals, families and communities through various forms of assistance during the holiday season.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints currently has more than 100,000 members in Ghana with 29 stakes and 353 congregations comprising 201 wards and 152 branches. The organization operates four missions, 10 districts, 75 FamilySearch Centres and one Temple in Ghana. The Accra Ghana Temple was dedicated in 2004 serving as a significant religious and cultural landmark for church members across West Africa.

The 2025 Light the World initiative in Ghana follows a pattern of annual Christmas humanitarian activities by the Church in Ghana. In previous years the Church has distributed food packages to thousands of households across multiple regions including the Western Region and Greater Accra Region. The programme typically includes distribution of essential food items such as rice, canned foods, frozen chickens, cooking oil, beans, sugar, garri and millet tailored to help families thrive during the yuletide season.

The global Light the World campaign kicked off in Salt Lake City on November 12, 2025 and has since spread to locations around the world. This year Giving Machine kiosks are available in 126 cities across 21 countries on six continents allowing individuals to donate to various charitable causes. The initiative represents one of the Church’s largest annual humanitarian efforts bringing together members and community partners to serve vulnerable populations.

The Church’s humanitarian work extends beyond seasonal food distributions to include year round programmes addressing clean water access, education, healthcare, emergency disaster response and community development projects. These initiatives are funded through voluntary donations from church members and coordinated through partnerships with local communities, government agencies and non governmental organisations across Ghana and West Africa.

The success of the 2025 Light the World initiative in Accra and Kumasi demonstrates the growing collaboration between faith based organisations, traditional authorities and government institutions to address social welfare needs in Ghana. The partnerships with the Ga Mantse Foundation and engagement with local government officials reflect a coordinated approach to identifying and serving vulnerable populations during the Christmas season when economic pressures on families intensify.

As Ghana continues facing economic challenges including rising cost of living and food price inflation humanitarian interventions such as the Light the World initiative provide critical support to vulnerable households. The distribution of essential food items during the Christmas season helps families maintain dignity while celebrating the festive period despite financial constraints. These programmes complement government social intervention efforts by providing targeted assistance to communities identified through local partnerships.