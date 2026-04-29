Church Leaders Unite Against Galamsey, Reject Attempts to Muzzle Clergy

Two of Ghana’s most influential Christian bodies have spoken in unison against illegal mining and the silencing of religious voices on national issues, as the controversy over remarks targeting a prominent church leader continues to reverberate across the country.

The Christian Council of Ghana and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference both issued statements on April 28, 2026, days after Ghana Free Zones Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Mary Awusi warned Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye that he risked being treated as a politician if he continued to speak publicly on galamsey.

The controversy was ignited on April 22, when Apostle Nyamekye used his State of the Church Address at the denomination’s 48th General Conference to raise alarm over the destruction of Ghana’s water bodies through illegal mining. He revealed that river pollution had become so severe in some communities that congregations were being forced to abandon traditional water baptism in favour of artificial pools. Dr Awusi responded sharply in a radio interview, telling the church leader to “focus on his priestly work and leave politics for us.”

Public backlash was swift. Dr Awusi issued a full retraction on Accra FM on April 24, stating she had great respect for Apostle Nyamekye and apologising to him, the Church of Pentecost, and the general public. Chief of Staff Julius Debrah followed on April 26 with a personal apology to the Church, which Apostle Nyamekye accepted.

Despite those expressions of regret, both church bodies said the episode carried lessons that warranted a formal response.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference, led by its president Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, was the more direct of the two. It rejected the suggestion that religious advocacy on galamsey amounts to political partisanship, arguing the church cannot stay silent when communities face threats to their dignity and livelihoods. “When issues arise that threaten human dignity, the integrity of creation, or the common good, the Church has both the right and the duty to speak,” the statement said. The Bishops warned that framing moral witness as political interference risks narrowing the space for ethical debate in a democratic society and urged public officials to remain open to what they described as the “moral voice” of the church.

The Christian Council struck a similarly firm but more measured tone. It condemned Dr Awusi’s original remarks as unacceptable while welcoming the subsequent apologies, and urged Ghanaians to engage in national conversations with restraint rather than hostility. It called on citizens to act as “participants and not spectators” in governance and described environmental protection as both a civic and spiritual duty.

The Council also announced the launch of an Environmental Care and Cleanliness Programme on Wednesday, April 30, as part of its Christian Home Week, positioning the initiative as a concrete expression of collective responsibility for protecting Ghana’s environment from ongoing degradation.

Galamsey remains one of Ghana’s most contested national issues. Rivers including the Pra, Birim, Ankobra, and Ayensu have been severely contaminated by mercury and toxic mining effluents, while farmlands across several regions have been rendered unusable. Civil society groups, traditional leaders, and now two of the country’s largest Christian bodies have all called for decisive and urgent government action.