Christmas with Dignity: Osu Widows Receive Hampers and Health Education

In a powerful demonstration of compassionate leadership and community responsibility, the Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I Foundation for Youth Transformation and Widowhood Empowerment has brought renewed hope and festive joy to widows in Osu, through a special Christmas feast and empowerment outreach.

The initiative, held on December 18, 2025, was led by the Youth Queen Mother of the Osu Traditional Council, Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I, and organised in collaboration with the Osu Stool and the Osu Traditional Council. It formed part of the foundation’s broader mission to restore dignity, resilience, and social inclusion among widows and vulnerable women, particularly during festive seasons.

“Christmas Must Be Felt by Everyone”

As part of the celebration, dozens of widows received carefully packaged Christmas hampers, each containing essential food items and household necessities, including rice, cooking oil, spaghetti, biscuits, wine, tin tomatoes, soap, toothbrush and toothpaste, as well as pieces of cloth.

The gesture ensured that beneficiaries could celebrate the yuletide with dignity and a sense of belonging.

“Christmas is about love, sharing, and inclusion. Widows must not feel forgotten during this season,” a representative of the foundation noted.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Queen Mother, Mr. Lawrence Quest underscored Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy and grassroots development.

He described her charitable work as both a moral and spiritual responsibility, deeply aligned with the principles of Christendom and the values of traditional leadership.

“Her philanthropy is not seasonal. It is a lifelong calling rooted in faith, service, and loyalty to the Osu Traditional Council,” Mr. Quest said.

He explained that the Queen Mother’s sustained focus on widows is informed by the severe economic and emotional hardships many of them face, often compounded by social exclusion.

“Caring for widows is not an event it is a responsibility that must continue beyond festive seasons.”

Mr. Quist further revealed that Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I was installed as Youth Queen Mother in recognition of her selfless service, humanitarian commitment, and dedication to the welfare of the people of Osu.

According to him, her leadership philosophy centres on sustainable care, not symbolic charity.

“Putting smiles on the faces of widows during Christmas is vital. They need love and recognition to truly feel part of the season,” he added.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I called on queen mothers across Ghana to make the welfare of widows and the less privileged a top priority, especially during festive periods.

“Widows must feel seen, valued, and loved. They are an important part of our communities and our Christmas celebrations,” she stated.

She also urged Ghanaians to reflect on the year with gratitude and to continue extending kindness to those in need.

“Widows are not outsiders. They are central to our families, our traditions, and our shared humanity.”

The Queen Mother further appealed to non governmental organisations, philanthropists, corporate bodies, and development partners to collaborate in improving the living conditions and overall wellbeing of widows and other vulnerable groups.

She stressed that collective action remains essential to building resilient and inclusive communities.

Beneficiaries of the initiative expressed deep appreciation to Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I, offering prayers for divine blessings and replenishment for her generosity.

“May God bless and reward her for remembering us when we needed it most,” one widow said, visibly emotional.

In a move that highlighted the foundation’s holistic approach to empowerment, the outreach also featured a breast cancer awareness and education programme for selected widows.

The health session was facilitated by Mrs. Vera Naa Odey Akuetey Larsey, a midwife from the Osu Government Maternity, who educated participants on breast self examination, early detection, and prevention.

“Breast cancer is not spiritual. Early medical attention can save lives,” Mrs. Larsey cautioned.

She encouraged the women to promptly report any unusual changes to health professionals and to strictly adhere to medical advice.

“Early detection saves lives. Do not fear the hospital fear ignorance.”

The initiative reaffirmed the Naa Maku Osɔŋaa I Foundation’s vision of fostering a compassionate, informed, and empowered community one in which widows are supported not only economically, but also socially and medically.

Through consistent outreach, health education, and advocacy, the foundation continues to redefine traditional leadership as a force for inclusive development and human dignity.

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammed Faisal Mustapha