Christmas Nightmare: Fake Friends Turn Robbers, Duo Charged After Brutal Attack on Fashion Designer and Beautician

Faustina Wegah, a fashion designer, and Angela Nartey, a beautician, thought they’d spend a peaceful Christmas night out with friends. On December 25, 2025, Angela got a text from Cephas Sisiawovor Bubune, a driver, asking her out for celebrations.

She agreed and invited Faustina along. At 9:45 p.m., Cephas arrived with a friend, Kobby, at Adade Junction in a Toyota saloon car.

The plan was to head to Dwowulu, Accra, but things took a turn. Instead, Cephas drove towards CP, a suburb of Kasoa, claiming they’d pick up a friend.

The girls grew suspicious and were soon surrounded by more men, all brandishing knives.

The group robbed them of two iPhones, two keypad phones, and GH¢2,235 cash. Faustina was injured during the struggle, her palms slashed with a knife.

The attackers dumped the girls at an uncompleted building near the Mother and Child Hospital at CP and drove off.

After medical treatment, Faustina and Angela reported the incident to the police on January 10, 2026. D/l/cpl. Baamaala Jacob at the Central-East Police command Kasoa after thorough investigation arrested Cephas on January 13, 2026, at Freetown, Kasoa.

Investigations revealed the robbery was pre-planned, and the stolen iPhones were sold to Ofori Boateng, a trader, for GH¢3,500 and GH¢2,500.

Ofori was arrested the next day and claimed he didn’t know the phones were stolen. Both Cephas and Ofori were charged and arraigned in Ofaakor Circuit court.

Banahene’s Report: