Christmas Market Prices Remain Uneven Despite Falling Inflation and Stronger Cedi

Ghana’s Christmas markets display highly uneven pricing as traders navigate a rare economic shift combining rapidly falling inflation with a strengthening cedi, creating complex pricing dilemmas for market women who form the backbone of the informal retail sector.

Year on year inflation slowed to eight percent in October 2025, the lowest rate recorded in more than four years and the tenth consecutive monthly decline, according to Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) data released November 6. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 257.0 in October, down from 9.4 percent in September and marking a sharp 15.8 percentage point fall from 23.8 percent in December 2024.

The deceleration in inflation is occurring alongside significant improvement in foreign exchange stability. The dollar to cedi exchange rate stood at approximately 11.33 cedis as of December 1, 2025, reflecting a stronger cedi compared to highs seen during the inflationary surge of previous years when rates exceeded 16 cedis per dollar.

These combined macroeconomic gains, lower inflation, declining producer and consumer prices, and more stable exchange rates, theoretically should bring relief to households and businesses as year end demand surges. However, for many market women, the picture is far more complicated.

Across markets in Accra, Christmas pricing has become a patchwork of differing strategies shaped by lingering impact of past economic pressures. Some traders are already reducing prices, taking advantage of lower input costs and improved exchange rate conditions to attract customers ahead of the festive rush.

Others find themselves unable or unwilling to lower prices. Many traders still hold stock purchased months ago at a time when the cedi was weaker and wholesale prices were significantly higher. For these market women, selling at reduced prices would mean incurring losses on inventory bought under harsher economic conditions.

Their prices therefore continue reflecting legacy costs of inflation, even as national indicators show improvement. This divergence explains why consumers walking through major markets encounter wide differences in pricing of rice, oil, tomatoes, frozen goods, and other staples.

The split is equally evident along the supply chain. For producers and suppliers, declining inflation and a stronger exchange rate reduce costs of imported materials such as packaging, preservatives, and plastics, making restocking cheaper. But benefits are only fully felt by traders purchasing new inventory; those holding older stock must absorb losses before passing on savings to consumers.

This mismatch creates both opportunity and strain, depending on timing of purchases, and highlights structural vulnerabilities faced by small traders who operate with thin margins and little financial cushioning. Consumers meanwhile are experiencing mixed conditions.

Shoppers may find relief at stalls that have adjusted prices downward, but they still face elevated prices in areas where traders are offloading old, high cost stock. This inconsistent pricing landscape may shape buying behaviour throughout December, pushing consumers to compare multiple stalls or markets before purchasing Christmas goods.

Food inflation dropped to 9.5 percent in October from 11 percent in September, while non food inflation eased to 6.9 percent from 8.2 percent, according to the GSS report. However, while non food prices recorded a slight month on month increase of 0.04 percent, the decline in food prices exerted stronger downward pressure on the overall inflation rate.

The inflation rate for goods slowed to 9.3 percent, down from 11.2 percent in September, with prices falling 0.7 percent month on month. Services inflation edged down to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent, though service costs rose marginally by 0.5 percent in the same period.

Given that goods make up nearly three quarters of the CPI basket, continued easing of goods inflation offers major relief to consumers. GSS attributed this to improved domestic production, stronger currency stability, and declining input costs in sectors such as food processing, household goods, and transport.

Locally produced items remained costlier than imports but also recorded sharper disinflation. Inflation for locally produced goods fell from 10.1 percent in September to eight percent in October, while inflation for imported items rose slightly from 7.4 percent to 7.8 percent.

The report suggests local supply chain adjustments and lower transportation costs contributed to easing domestic prices, even as some imported goods reflected modest price increases due to global market fluctuations. Inflation continues to vary widely across regions.

North East Region recorded the highest rate at 17.3 percent, driven by higher food prices and logistical challenges in moving goods. In contrast, Bono East Region registered the lowest inflation at 1.1 percent, reflecting better market access and price stability in that area.

Other regions with relatively high inflation included the Northern, Eastern and Upper West Regions, while Greater Accra and Ashanti remained below the national average. The broader economic context reflects a country in transition.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu stated that the figures show price stability is gradually returning and key drivers that once fuelled double digit inflation are now losing momentum. The continued fall in inflation places the country back within the central bank’s medium term target band of eight plus or minus two percent.

Analysts say maintaining this range will be crucial to restoring investor confidence and supporting growth. However, market realities show that statistical improvements do not translate immediately to consumer relief, particularly during high demand periods like Christmas.

At Kaneshie Market, trader Augustina Ntow told international media that prices are better than last year, but not as fast as government says inflation is falling. She noted that if fuel or the cedi changes again, everything will rise, capturing a national mood of cautious optimism.

Economists describe Ghana’s disinflation as “sticky,” progress that is steady but slow to reflect in everyday living costs. Dr Andrews Ayiku, Senior Lecturer and SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) Industry Coach at University of Professional Studies Accra, wrote that while falling inflation inspires confidence, survival requires strategy.

Ayiku noted that prices are not declining; they are rising less aggressively. He emphasized that to succeed in an environment where numbers improve but reality bites, business managers must grasp why expenses remain sticky and react by reducing operations and renegotiating supply chains.

Energy costs remain a major concern for businesses. A joint KPMG (Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler) and UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) pre budget survey found that frequent tariff hikes and power disruptions continue eroding competitiveness, even as inflation cools.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem stated government intends to introduce measures to sustain economic windfalls and prioritize employment creation, with focus areas including job growth and fiscal discipline. The improved sentiment has not gone unnoticed abroad.

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Ghana’s sovereign rating to B minus with stable outlook on November 7, its second upgrade in six months, citing improved fiscal discipline, stronger exports and rising foreign reserves. Reserves are projected to hit 10.4 billion dollars by year end, up from 6.8 billion dollars in 2024.

Bank of Ghana’s policy rate remains at 21.5 percent following a sharp 350 basis point cut in September, reflecting confidence in the economy’s recovery. The Mahama administration recently approved a nine percent pay rise for public sector workers effective January, but labour unions say the increase may not keep up with living costs.

The exchange rate data shows the cedi has strengthened significantly throughout 2025. According to exchange rate platforms, the GHS (Ghanaian Cedi) to USD (United States Dollar) rate increased by approximately 19.76 percent in 2025, meaning the Ghanaian cedi increased in value compared to the dollar.

The average exchange rate in 2025 was one cedi equals 0.07857 dollars. The highest exchange rate in 2025 was one cedi equals 0.09804 dollars, while the lowest was one cedi equals 0.06441 dollars, showing considerable volatility before recent stabilization.

Market women interviewed by researchers consistently expressed that while macroeconomic indicators improve, the benefits remain unevenly distributed across the trading sector. Those with access to credit and ability to turn over inventory quickly benefit most from current conditions, while smaller traders operating on tight margins struggle to compete.

The Christmas shopping season traditionally represents the highest revenue period for many market traders, with families spending heavily on food, clothing, and gifts. This year’s economic transition creates both opportunity and risk, as traders who miscalculate pricing strategies could either maximize profits or face significant losses.

Consumer advocacy groups have called on traders to pass on benefits of lower inflation and stronger currency to shoppers, arguing that the Christmas season should not be used to recoup losses from previous economic challenges at the expense of consumers already squeezed by years of high prices.

However, trader associations defend current pricing strategies, noting that many market women borrowed money at high interest rates during peak inflation periods to purchase inventory, and they must recover those costs to remain solvent. They argue that government and financial institutions should provide support to help traders transition to lower price environments.

The GSS report emphasized that sustained price stability depends on continued fiscal discipline, stable exchange rates, and improved food supply conditions across the country. However, the gap between national statistics and market realities highlights challenges in translating macroeconomic progress into immediate consumer relief.

As Ghana moves through the Christmas season, the pricing landscape in markets reflects broader tensions between economic recovery at the macro level and persistent challenges at the micro level where ordinary Ghanaians conduct daily commerce. Whether current improvements prove sustainable will depend largely on government’s ability to maintain monetary discipline and exchange rate stability into 2026.