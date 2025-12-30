Christmas Babies: First baby delivered in Bolgatanga Health Centre is a boy

The first baby delivered via Caesarean Section (CS) by Dr Mustapha Issah Abdul-Rahman, the Medical Doctor in-charge of the Bolgatanga Health Centre turned out to be a boy.

The CS, which was successfully done, delivered the baby with birth weight of 3.4 Kilograms (Kg) at 0916hours.

Apart from the baby boy, Dr Abdul-Rahman supervised his team of highly skilled midwives to conduct Spontaneous Vaginal Deliveries (SVDs) of two baby girls with birth weights of 3.1 and 3.3 Kgs.

The first baby girl was delivered at 1327hours and the second at 1858hours.

Dr Abdul-Rahman who was on rounds to review the women and their babies, said “All deliveries were successful. Mothers and babies are stable and monitored closely.”

He admonished women within their reproductive ages in the Municipality to immediately visit healthcare facilities without delay, if they missed their monthly menstrual periods.

The Doctor further stressed the need for clients to seek early Ante-Natal Care (ANC) services noting that, expectant mothers were educated during the ANC on how to care for themselves and their unborn babies.

He noted that maternal healthcare services were free of charge, and emphasized the need for expectant mothers to seek early health service delivery saying, “They should come early to the facility, voice out their concerns so that we can run laboratory investigations and ultrasound scan to ensure mothers and unborn babies are safe.”

Dr Abdul-Rahman said the health needs of clients and patients were of paramount importance to every healthcare professional, especially those at the clinical settings, and appealed to clients to continue to cooperate with staff and management of the facility to serve them better.

He commended staff of the facility for their dedication, diligence and hard work over the years, and urged them to continue to exhibit high levels of professionalism to the benefit of their patients.

Commenting on the Region’s record of 56 maternal deaths between January and October 2025, Dr Abdul-Rahman expressed concern about the mortalities and advocated a more decentralized healthcare system, and effective collaboration between healthcare facilities for early referral to higher facilities.

He attributed the worrying trend to poor transportation systems coupled with bad road networks, especially in Districts without hospitals, and called on stakeholders to collaborate and work towards the reduction and possible elimination of maternal deaths in the Region.

Mothers of the babies expressed gratitude to God for safe deliveries and thanked staff of the facility for their professionalism, “I am happy to be delivered of a baby on Christmas Day, and I thank God for that, Madam Susana Akurugu, a mother said.