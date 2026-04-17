Christina Applegate Hospitalized in Los Angeles Amid MS Battle

Retired actress Christina Applegate has been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ, raising fresh concern among fans of the “Dead to Me” star who has been open about her worsening health.

The 54-year-old was admitted to the hospital at the end of March, though the reason for her stay remains unknown. Her representative declined to confirm details, saying only that Applegate has a long history of complicated medical conditions she has been open about, as evidenced by her memoir and podcast.

It is not yet confirmed whether the hospitalization is directly linked to her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, which she first disclosed publicly in 2021.

Applegate has previously revealed she has been hospitalized more than 30 times due to the disease. In a February 2026 interview ahead of her memoir’s release, she described spending much of each day in bed because of pain, while still making the effort to drive her daughter to school daily.

Applegate released her memoir, “You With The Sad Eyes,” on March 6, earning a spot on the New York Times bestsellers list. Her absence from her “MeSsy” podcast prompted co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler to address fans on March 31, citing a brief hiatus for book tour commitments.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath covering the brain and spinal cord’s nerve fibres, disrupting signals between the brain and body. Applegate receives infusions every six months to slow the disease’s progression, which leave her immunocompromised and vulnerable to infection.

Applegate shares a daughter, Sadie, with Dutch musician Martyn Lenoble, whom she married in 2013. No further updates on her condition have been issued by her team.