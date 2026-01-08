Christians Mark First Sunday Of 2026 With Thanksgiving

Source: Augustin Mawutor Egbenya

Christians across the nation gathered in churches on Sunday, January 5, 2026, to thank God for guiding them through the past year. As the first Sunday of the new year, the occasion was marked with prayers of gratitude and renewed commitment to faith.

At the First Baptist Church in Tema Community 5, Senior Head Pastor Rev. Victor Brew described the years 2021 to 2025 as one cycle and 2026 as the beginning of another. He said this fresh cycle offers believers a new opportunity to fulfill God’s purpose in their lives. According to him, God created humanity not for themselves alone but ultimately for His glory.

Rev. Brew explained that the church’s theme for the year, “Jesus Christ and Him Crucified,” represents a covenant and a fresh beginning. He emphasized that Jesus is the foundation upon which individuals and the nation can grow and make an impact. He urged Christians to dedicate themselves to training, study, and competence in their roles so that their work would bring glory to God.

The pastor also advised political parties preparing to elect leaders not to mobilize the youth for violence but to seek God’s guidance. He reminded them that governance rests on the shoulders of Jesus Christ, and true wisdom comes from Him. With wisdom, he said, leaders can serve with purpose and integrity. Rev. Brew concluded by blessing the congregation and encouraging all to embrace 2026 as a year of discovering their foundation and making a meaningful impact.

Adding his voice, Rev. Obeng Ntow, District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, urged Christians to thank God for His goodness. He noted that 2025 had passed and 2026 had begun with God’s presence, assuring the nation of His guidance. He prayed that the year would bring joy, testimonies, and blessings, encouraging everyone to walk confidently in God’s way.

Rev. Ntow also addressed political parties, stressing that the church has a stake in the peace of the country. He described Ghana’s stability as a grace from God and prayed that the upcoming internal elections would be conducted peacefully. He urged contestants to prioritize the peace of their parties and the nation over personal interests, reminding them that others had served before them and laid foundations to build upon.

He concluded with prayers for continued peace before, during, and after the elections, affirming that Ghana must remain the ultimate winner.