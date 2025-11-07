CHRAJ Exposes $826,551 Fraud in GRA Vehicle Deal — Ronor Motors, Sajel Motors, and Telinno Ghana Cited for Corruption

Ronor Motors Ghana Limited, one of the three companies indicted by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for being overpaid US$826,551.00 in a contract for the supply of vehicles entered with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has vowed to fight back.

The Commission, as a result of the contract, has determined that former Commissioner-General GRA, Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, should be disqualified from holding any public office for five years and referred to the Attorney-General for prosecution after investigations uncovered corruption, fraud, and breaches in procurement, which caused a financial loss of GHS 8,971,933.43 to the state, the cedi equivalent of US$826,551.00.

However, Ronor Motors, an indigenous automobile supplier owned by Atta Frimpong Addo, has condemned CHRAJ’s decision, describing the findings as “unfair, dangerous, and a threat to Ghanaian enterprise,” and indicated its readiness to proceed to the “High Court to vindicate the hard-won reputation”.

The decision by CHRAJ follows a complaint lodged by the Movement for Truth and Accountability (MFTA), a civil society organisation, in August 2022. The group accused the former GRA boss of engaging in fraudulent procurement practices when awarding contracts for the supply of vehicles and logistics to the Authority.

According to CHRAJ’s findings, the GRA under Dr Owusu-Amoah awarded contracts worth millions of cedis to three companies, Ronor Motors Ltd, Sajel Motors & Trading Company Ltd, and Telinno Ghana Ltd, on October 1, 2021, through single-source procurement.

The Commission found that the GRA misled the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) into approving the use of the single-source method under dubious circumstances, contrary to the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), as amended.

CHRAJ Investigations also revealed that Sajel Motors and Telinno Ghana had no verifiable business locations and had fraudulently entered into separate contracts with Ronor Motors for the supply of the same vehicles. Moreover, all three companies were found to be non-compliant with tax laws at the time of their transactions with GRA.

The contracts, CHRAJ said, were “tainted with fraud and corruption,” and the inflated pricing of the vehicles caused a direct financial loss to the state of $826,551, which is equivalent to GHS 8,971,933.43 as of 27 October 2025.

CHRAJ held that as head of the GRA, Dr Owusu-Amoah bore ultimate responsibility for the irregularities that occurred under his supervision. “The Respondent, being the Entity Head, cannot escape liability as he supervised its execution,” the report stated.

The Commission, therefore, ordered that Dr Owusu-Amoah be prevented from holding any public office for five years and referred him, along with the directors of the three companies, to the Attorney-General for possible prosecution and recovery of the lost funds.

Furthermore, CHRAJ has urged the Board of the Public Procurement Authority to debar Sajel Motors Ltd and Telinno Ghana Ltd from participating in any future dealings with the state or its agencies due to their involvement in misrepresenting their capacity to execute the contracts.

The Commission further urged the PPA to ensure strict enforcement of the Public Procurement Regulations, 2022 (L.I. 2466), particularly regarding single-source procurement, to prevent similar breaches and to ensure value for money in public contracts.

This decision represents one of the most important anti-corruption rulings of the year and highlights CHRAJ’s ongoing role in fostering accountability and transparency within Ghana’s public institutions.

But in a press statement sent to The Herald yesterday, the company’s solicitor, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, described the Commission’s finding as a “simplistic conclusion by quoting the difference in the price of the said vehicles between Toyota Ghana Ltd prices and the prices quoted by Ronor Motors Ghana Ltd and the two other companies”.

It rejected claims of fraud and overpricing, stating that the contract had gone through all procurement procedures, arguing that the findings by CHRAJ meant that every state institution must purchase its vehicles from Toyota Ghana and nowhere else.

“Suffice it to say that the conclusion by CHRAJ means that every Government Institution in Ghana wanting to buy Toyota vehicles must purchase the same only from Toyota Ghana Ltd and no other company, including indigenous Ghanaian companies”.

“It must be stated unequivocally that Ronor Motors complied with all statutory regulations and followed due process before the said contract was awarded. In fact, and indeed, the prices quoted by Ronor Motors were verified and approved by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) without any misrepresentation or acts of fraud”, the company said.

It added that “It is strange that CHRAJ is impugning the contract sum without due regard to the approval by PPA (the only authority by law responsible for determining and approving prices of all public procurements)”.

“Ronor Motors has distinguished itself as a reliable and law-abiding wholly owned Ghanaian entity that has delivered thousands of vehicles to Government Institutions and Honourable Members of Parliament over the years without blemish”, the statement stated.

“In conclusion, our client instructs us to give notice and notice is hereby served that we shall file legal processes to challenge the findings and conclusions at the High Court to vindicate the hard-won reputation of our client”.

Sajel Motors & Trading Company Ltd and Telinno Ghana Ltd have yet to respond to CHRAJ’s findings. The former Commissioner-General of GRA, Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, is also yet to comment on the findings.