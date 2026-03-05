CHRAJ Clears MIIF Boss of Assets Declaration Breach

Ghana’s rights and administrative justice watchdog has dismissed a complaint against the Board Chairman of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), ruling that he had filed his assets declaration nine days before the complaint against him was even lodged.

In a decision dated 24 February 2026, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) ruled that Richard Kwame Asante complied with assets declaration requirements under Article 286 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998, known as Act 550. The complaint was filed in November 2025 by journalist Wilberforce Asare, who alleged Asante was among several public office holders who had not submitted their declarations. The petition was based on information obtained from the Auditor-General through a Right to Information (RTI) request.

CHRAJ found that Asante had submitted his declaration on 11 November 2025, nine days before the complaint was lodged. The Commission determined that his statutory deadline was 2 December 2025, six months after his appointment and swearing-in as MIIF Board Chairman on 3 June 2025. His submission therefore fell well within the legally permitted window. The Commission described the complaint as unmeritorious and dismissed it in its entirety, commending Asante for his cooperation during the investigation.

The ruling was signed by CHRAJ Commissioner Dr Joseph Whittal.

The MIIF dismissal is, however, one part of a wider accountability dispute. Asare subsequently filed a mandamus application at the High Court in February 2026, numbered GJ/0402/2026, seeking to compel CHRAJ to investigate a broader list of 12 board chairpersons and two chief executives of state institutions who were confirmed by the Auditor-General as having failed to declare their assets before assuming office. Among those named in that application are the board chairs of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana EXIM Bank, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Ghana Airports Company Limited, the State Insurance Company, and others.

That broader case remains before the courts.