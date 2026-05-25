CHRAJ Charges CK Tedam Students on Ethical Leadership and Accountability

A Principal Investigative Officer of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Edmond Alagpulinsa, has told university students in Navrongo that ethical leadership is the foundation upon which good governance and democratic development rest, and that conflict of interest, influence peddling and the abuse of public office are among the most corrosive threats to that foundation.

Mr. Alagpulinsa made the remarks at a symposium organised jointly by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in Navrongo. The event was funded by the German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), co-financed by the European Union (EU) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and attended by the Dean of Students, the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and various student associations.

The symposium forms part of a wider nationwide NCCE programme that has held similar anti-corruption engagements at universities across Ghana in 2026, including a session at the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) in Wa in April, reflecting a deliberate shift toward targeting tertiary students as the next generation of accountability-conscious citizens.

Mr. Alagpulinsa told participants that ethical leaders place the interests of the public above personal gain, promote transparency in decision-making, and demonstrate consistent respect for human rights and equality before the law. He defined conflict of interest as any situation in which personal, family, financial or political interests are allowed to influence the decisions and duties of a public official, warning that such divided loyalties undermine fairness and create conditions for corruption to take root.

“Corruption has never been beneficial to any society, as it manifests itself in diverse ways,” said Mr. Akugri Augustine, Deputy Regional Director of the NCCE, adding that too many anti-corruption strategies focus on symptoms rather than structural causes.

On the rule of law, Mr. Alagpulinsa stressed that no individual is above the law regardless of position, wealth, status or political affiliation, and that adherence to this principle is what guarantees justice, equality and social order in a democratic state. He also took participants through the Whistleblower Act, 2006, Ghana’s legislative framework for disclosing impropriety, explaining that citizens have a right and a responsibility to report corruption, misappropriation of public resources and activities that endanger health and safety.

Professor Ohene Boansi Apiah, Dean of Students at CKT-UTAS, commended GIZ, the EU and the NCCE for organising the programme and called on both students and faculty to apply the knowledge in practical civic conduct beyond the lecture hall.