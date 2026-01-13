CHRAJ Acknowledges Petition Against Former ADB Chairman Eugene Asante Boadi

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has officially acknowledged a petition calling for an investigation into Eugene Asante Boadi, the former Board Chairman of Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB), following allegations of high level extortion and administrative misconduct.

The acknowledgment, dated December 22, 2025, marks a significant development in a scandal that has already cost Boadi both his corporate and traditional titles.

In a letter addressed to the petitioners’ legal counsel, Kulendi@Law, CHRAJ confirmed receipt of the complaint under reference number CHRAJ/HDO/2025/378. The document, signed by Principal Registrar Daniel Afetsi on behalf of the Commissioner, notes that the Commission has been directed to investigate allegations of “Conflict of Interest, Abuse of Office, and Acts of Administrative Injustice.”

CHRAJ further informed the petitioners, the Abene Traditional Council, that it will revert to them in due course as the matter is processed.

The petition, filed by the kingmakers of the Kwahu Paramount stool, including the Abene Krontihene, Nana Simpe Owiredu III, and the Kwahu Akyeamehene, Nana Asiedu Kwabeng IV, details alleged misconduct during Boadi’s tenure at ADB.

According to the complaint, in 2022, businessman Collins Darkwah Aboagye, Director of PRABHAT Trading Limited, requested a GH¢12 million export credit facility from the bank. Boadi is alleged to have demanded two unlawful conditions to approve the loan: a GH¢50,000 facilitation fee, reportedly paid in the presence of witnesses, and a GH¢2 million personal loan drawn from the disbursed credit facility.

While Boadi allegedly received the GH¢2 million, he reportedly repaid only $20,000 through a driver and allegedly made threats to avoid settling the balance.

The allegations prompted swift action from state and traditional authorities. In October 2024, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) concluded that Boadi’s conduct had caused irreparable damage to ADB’s image. Invoking Section 103(2)(d) of Act 930, the BoG directed his immediate resignation, which he tendered on October 11, 2024.

Simultaneously, the Kwahu Traditional Council conducted a fact finding inquiry. According to the petition, Boadi admitted to the allegations, prostrated before the chiefs, and sought clemency. Nevertheless, the Abene Council issued a Notice of Destoolment on October 24, 2024, removing him as the Kwahumanhene.

However, the controversy did not end there. On November 17, 2025, the deposed chief allegedly led a group of armed men in uniform to seize the Abene Palace in what the Kwahu Traditional Council described as a regrettable and disgraceful incident. During the raid, the Kwahuhemaa, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, was reportedly mishandled.

The Kwahu Traditional Council firmly rejected claims that the raid was to enforce a court order, with Kwahu Adontenghene and Chief of Abetifi, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, calling it an unlawful operation being handled by their lawyers.

In the meantime, the kingmakers had enstooled Baffour Akoto Osei, a Chartered Civil Engineer from the Etena clan of Abene, as the new Kwahumanhene with the stool name Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, on January 25, 2025. He was formally outdoored on March 8, 2025, in a ceremony graced by prominent chiefs and dignitaries.

Through the CHRAJ petition, the kingmakers are requesting the Commission to determine whether Boadi breached the code of conduct for public officials, whether soliciting private benefits from a bank client constitutes a conflict of interest, and to conduct a full administrative inquiry into the monies demanded and received during his tenure.

The petitioners maintain that ensuring accountability for actions that violate integrity, fairness, and transparency is their constitutional duty as leaders and citizens.

Boadi, known in private life as Eugene Asante Boadi, is a chartered accountant by profession. He was appointed ADB board chairman by President Akufo Addo in August 2021 and served as the paramount chief of Kwahu from 2017 until his destoolment in October 2024 at the age of 41.

ADB, a state owned entity, plays a key role in Ghana’s financial sector with a developmental focus on agriculture. The controversy surrounding its former leadership has raised questions about internal governance and oversight mechanisms.

The petition was submitted pursuant to Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 7 of the CHRAJ Act, 1993 (Act 456), which empowers the Commission to investigate allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, and unfair treatment.

“It is our firm belief that the conduct of Mr Asante Boadi, as complained of, violates the core principles of integrity, fairness, and accountability expected of a public officer,” the petition stated.

CHRAJ’s investigation represents the next critical step in a case that intersects corporate governance, public office accountability, and traditional authority. The Commission has broad powers to investigate complaints of corruption, abuse of office, and violations of human rights by public officials.