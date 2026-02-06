Choplife Gaming Secures Liberian License, Expands to Nine African Markets

Choplife Gaming has obtained regulatory approval to operate online sports betting and casino services in Liberia, extending the pan-African gaming operator’s footprint to nine countries across the continent.

The license, granted in late January 2026, positions the company as one of the largest African-owned gaming operators by geographic reach, following its existing operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Benin, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone.

Choplife Gaming operates its proprietary brand Chopwin in The Gambia and Sierra Leone and represents the betPawa brand in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Benin. The Liberian authorization marks a strategic expansion into West Africa’s Mano River Union region.

Oluwatosin Ajibade, the Nigerian entrepreneur and musician known professionally as Mr Eazi who chairs Choplife Gaming, emphasized the company’s commitment to mobile-first platforms tailored to local markets. He stated the authorization supports delivery of secure gaming services while working with Liberian stakeholders to support economic participation and access to digital entertainment.

Liberian users will have access to a regulated online sportsbook and casino offering, including sports betting, slots, crash games, virtual sports, and instant-win products, optimized for mobile use and mobile money payments.

The platform infrastructure has been designed for low-data environments to ensure accessibility across bandwidth-constrained areas, reflecting the company’s operational approach in similar markets.

Choplife Gaming will implement responsible gaming protocols and compliance frameworks aligned with Liberian regulatory requirements. The company indicated plans for local training programs and community-focused initiatives aimed at sustainable industry development.

The expansion follows significant regulatory milestones in other markets. In Rwanda, where Choplife Gaming has operated since 2022, the company remitted 17 billion Rwandan francs in taxes through September 2025, demonstrating substantial revenue generation in regulated environments.

In January 2025, Choplife Gaming secured a four-year licensing agreement with pawaTech Group to operate the betPawa brand across six African markets, including Nigeria, which represents one of the continent’s largest digital entertainment markets by population and mobile penetration.

The company structure encompasses both proprietary brands and franchise partnerships. Chopwin operates as a wholly owned product line in select West African markets, while betPawa functions under licensing arrangements with pawaTech Group across multiple territories.

Industry analysts note that pan-African gaming operators face complex regulatory environments requiring market-specific compliance frameworks, robust anti-money laundering systems, and responsible gaming mechanisms tailored to diverse consumer protection standards.

Liberia’s gaming regulatory framework requires licensed operators to maintain adequate capitalization, implement customer verification protocols, and establish operational bases within the jurisdiction.

Choplife Gaming joins several international and regional operators competing for market share in Liberia’s emerging digital gaming sector, where mobile money integration and low-cost data packages have driven online entertainment adoption.

The company’s expansion trajectory reflects broader trends in African digital entertainment, where mobile-first platforms, localized payment solutions, and regulatory compliance have become essential competitive factors.

Ajibade, who founded Choplife Gaming following years as a betPawa brand ambassador, has positioned the venture within a broader business portfolio spanning music production, venture capital, real estate, and technology investments across multiple African countries.

The Liberian market entry establishes operational presence in a jurisdiction bordered by Sierra Leone, where Choplife Gaming already operates Chopwin, potentially enabling cross-border marketing efficiencies and shared service infrastructure.