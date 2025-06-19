Choosing the right IT management partner and maximising the relationship – Part 2

After understanding the benefits of outsourcing your IT management, the next step is finding the right partner and ensuring a productive, long-term relationship. In Ghana’s evolving tech space, the right managed service provider (MSP) can elevate your operations, tighten cybersecurity, and help you scale without stress.

What to look for in an MSP

Not all managed service providers are created equal. Here’s how Ghanaian business leaders can select the right fit:

Technical expertise and certifications – Check if the MSP holds updated certifications from trusted global tech vendors like Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, or Google Cloud. Certification ensures they’re competent and current with best practices.

Cybersecurity protocols – With increasing data breaches in Ghana, ensure your MSP has robust firewalls, endpoint protection, encryption practices, and proactive threat monitoring.

Scalability – Your IT needs today may double within a year. Choose an MSP with the team size, infrastructure, and agility to scale up or down as your business evolves.

Client references and testimonials – Look for MSPs with proven track records in Ghana. Ask to speak with current or former clients, especially those in similar industries.

Industry-specific knowledge – If you’re in health, fintech, education, or e-commerce, your IT needs will differ. Choose a partner who understands the compliance and performance expectations of your sector.

Local presence and support – While cloud support is global, having an MSP with a local Ghana office or on-ground presence gives you faster response times and a better understanding of the regulatory environment.

Building a strong working relationship

Once you’ve selected your MSP, it’s time to lay the foundation for a successful collaboration.

Open communication : From the start, be clear about your business goals, expectations, and pain points. Set KPIs and agree on response and resolution times.

Monthly reviews : These catch-ups ensure performance is on track. Use the time to address new needs, assess risks, and plan upgrades.

Joint roadmapping : Let your MSP contribute to your business technology roadmap. Include them in planning sessions and let them recommend new tools that drive growth.

Shared tools and documentation : Have shared access to dashboards, logs, and reports. Transparency builds trust and speeds up problem-solving.

Knowledge sharing and future-proofing

While your MSP stays updated with the latest tech, you should also remain informed. Encourage regular knowledge sessions or quarterly tech reviews.

Stay curious about emerging trends such as:

AI integrations in customer service

Cloud migration for legacy apps

Workflow automation in HR or accounting

Compliance requirements under Ghana’s Data Protection Act

When you understand what’s available, you’ll better leverage your MSP’s services to stay ahead of competitors.

Red flags to avoid

Lack of transparency about pricing or services

Overpromising with little technical backing

No clear SLAs (Service Level Agreements)

One-size-fits-all packages that ignore your business context

Choose an MSP that listens before recommending, and customises solutions based on your business size, sector, and objectives.

Final word

Choosing the right MSP is more than a tech decision – it’s a strategic one. A well-aligned partner becomes your digital backbone, supporting your mission and scale.

When you find the right fit, you unlock:

Increased productivity

Streamlined operations

Reduced IT overheads

Better resilience and data protection

A more agile and competitive business

Outsource smart. Scale fast. Secure your future.

>>>the writer is a seasoned cloud architect and systems administrator with expertise in leading technical teams to create innovative platforms. As CTO of eSolutions Consulting, he has spearheaded major projects like the Office 365 rollout for Ghana’s government and infrastructure deployment for the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Recognized for his strategic use of emerging technologies, Allen has led his team to multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year awards, solidifying his role as a key leader in tech-driven business transformation. If you’d like to explore how these strategies can help your organization thrive, reach out to discuss tailored solutions for your business growth journey. He can be reached via [email protected] and or 0540123034