Cholera outbreak in eastern Chad kills 63 people

A cholera outbreak in eastern Chad has killed at least 63 people since July, with health officials scrambling to contain the disease’s spread among refugee populations.

Chad’s health ministry reported 938 suspected cases in Ouaddai Province, with 39 confirmed infections from laboratory testing. The outbreak has particularly affected areas hosting large numbers of Sudanese refugees who fled conflict in their homeland.

Public Health Minister Abdelmadjid Abderahim traveled to Abeche, the provincial capital, on Monday to coordinate response efforts with local health authorities. Officials discussed strategies to prevent further transmission of the waterborne disease.

The government has intensified water, sanitation and hygiene interventions across affected areas, according to Abderahim’s office. Authorities urged residents to maintain strict hygiene practices to slow the outbreak’s progression.

Last month, four people died from cholera at the Dougui refugee camp in Ouaddai Province, which houses approximately 20,000 Sudanese refugees. The crowded conditions in refugee settlements have created ideal circumstances for disease transmission.

Chad hosts hundreds of thousands of refugees from Sudan’s ongoing conflict, many living in overcrowded camps with limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities. These conditions significantly increase cholera transmission risks.

The World Health Organization warned in June that cholera cases in Sudan would likely increase and could spread to neighboring countries. Chad was specifically identified as vulnerable due to its large refugee population living in difficult conditions.

Cholera is a waterborne disease that causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, potentially leading to death within hours if untreated. The infection spreads rapidly in areas with poor water quality and inadequate sanitation systems.

Health workers are now conducting contact tracing and community education campaigns to identify new cases early. The ministry has not specified whether additional international assistance has been requested to combat the outbreak.