Chocolate Makers Face Triple Cost Squeeze as Cocoa Surplus Builds

Global chocolate manufacturers are entering a new period of financial pressure that extends well beyond the historic cocoa price crisis of 2024, as trade policy friction, geopolitical energy risk and weakening consumer demand converge to create a more complex operating environment than the industry has faced in years.

The assessment comes as the United States confectionery sector prepares to convene at the National Confectioners Association (NCA) State of the Industry Conference in Florida next week, where manufacturers are expected to confront a cost structure that remains elevated even as cocoa prices themselves have fallen sharply.

Cocoa futures are currently trading at around USD 2,900 to USD 3,000 per tonne, a dramatic fall from the record highs above USD 11,000 per tonne reached in January 2025, as improved rainfall and crop conditions across West Africa have significantly improved harvest prospects. Market forecasters now point to a potential global surplus of approximately 287,000 tonnes in the 2025 to 2026 season.

Yet the price correction has not translated into relief for manufacturers. US tariffs continue to ripple through confectionery supply chains, affecting not just cocoa imports but intermediate ingredients, packaging materials and manufacturing equipment. Brian McKeon, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the NCA, said the industry has been managing significant operational disruption. “We have all tried to manage through this last year with tariffs. It has been a significant challenge for brands and US processors,” he said at the World Cocoa Foundation Partnership Meeting in Amsterdam last month.

Analysts expect the full pricing impact of tariff adjustments to become more visible through 2026 as companies renegotiate supplier agreements and deplete legacy inventory purchased at pre-tariff rates.

Energy costs have simultaneously re-entered the equation. Geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, specifically the risk of disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20 percent of global oil flows, have pushed energy price uncertainty back into the forward cost calculations of food manufacturers. Aluminium foil, plastic resins, paperboard and flexible packaging films all depend on energy-intensive production, and sustained oil price elevation through mid-2026 could trigger another inflation cycle across confectionery supply chains.

On the demand side, the picture is one of resilience at the headline level masking real volume deterioration. “Numbers are still high. Volume sales are down,” McKeon said, reflecting a pattern visible across grocery retail more broadly as consumers reduce unit purchases in response to persistently high shelf prices.

The cocoa price correction has its own complications for producing nations. Ghana cut its farmgate cocoa price from GHS 3,625 to GHS 2,587 per 64-kilogram bag in February, a reduction of nearly 29 percent, after the world price collapse left Licensed Buying Companies unable to sell beans and outstanding arrears to farmers exceeded GHS 10 billion. Ivory Coast separately launched a programme to purchase up to 100,000 tonnes of unsold stocks to stabilise its domestic market.

Cocoa accounts for nearly 40 percent of Ivory Coast’s export revenue and approximately 15 percent of Ghana’s, making the current price environment a direct fiscal stress test for both economies.

Ghana has responded with structural reforms alongside the price cut. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced that the country, which currently processes between 30 and 40 percent of cocoa beans locally, aims to raise that share to at least 50 percent in the 2026 to 2027 crop season and will revive state-owned processing company CPC to support that goal, an effort to capture more value domestically before the raw commodity leaves the country.

On the regulatory front, US food policymakers are simultaneously tightening scrutiny of nutrition, additives and contaminants across the food sector. McKeon described it as “a rethinking and reframing of the regulatory structures that approve things that are allowed in food and not allowed,” warning that compliance requirements and reformulation pressures could add further cost to an already stretched industry.