Chirano Gold Mine To Restore Forest It Disturbed

Asante Gold Chirano Limited (AGCL) has launched a US$7 million plan this week to replant about 800 hectares of the Tano Suraw Forest Reserve, compensating for woodland its western Ghana mine cleared.

The work is not a voluntary gesture. Under an offset agreement with Ghana’s Forestry Commission, AGCL must put back forest to answer for land its pits have stripped. The commission says the mine has already disturbed roughly 230 hectares, which triggered a binding promise to replant several times that area.

The company expects the project to run about a decade and to open more than 350 jobs in the farming communities around the reserve. The reforestation plan the commission approved in 2024 set the target near 695 hectares across the Tano Suraw and Tano Suraw Extension reserves, split between mixed species plantation and enrichment planting, at a cost just above US$7.2 million.

General Manager Stephen Asante Yamoah said the firm is committing real money and technical support, and that it wants mining and conservation to “go hand in hand.” Valerie Fumey Nassah, who heads plantation operations at the Forestry Commission, said the reserve was chosen for its ecological value and the damage already done to parts of it.

The plan reaches past planting. Officials say it targets watershed protection, the return of wildlife habitat and carbon storage that can soften some climate effects.

Acting President of the Wiawso Traditional Council, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, urged residents of Akoti, Etwebo, Paboase, Nsuonsua and Anglo to guard the young trees once they are in the ground, warning that the project lives or dies on local care. Western North Regional Minister Wilbert Petty Brentum called it a rare mix of land repair and steady work for the area.

Pressure has grown on Ghana’s miners to show concrete repair of the ground they tear up, as licensed and illegal operations alike eat into forest reserves and foul rivers. A single mine pledging restoration on this scale ranks among the larger such commitments in recent years.