Chioma Adeleke Defends Grammy Dress After Social Media Criticism

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido, has responded defiantly to critics of her outfit at the 2026 Grammy Awards, stating she will wear the controversial dress again.

The celebrity chef accompanied her husband to the 68th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 1, 2026. Davido was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, which South African singer Tyla eventually won with her song Push 2 Start.

Chioma attended the event alongside Davido’s elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, and other members of his team. She wore a sheer, form fitting black dress that many Nigerians described as bold and unconventional, sparking intense debate across social media platforms.

Following the ceremony, Chioma shared photos from the event on Instagram with the caption addressing her husband. The post quickly attracted thousands of comments, with many users questioning her choice of attire for the prestigious international event.

One follower wrote that Chioma should not wear the outfit again, though acknowledging that her husband loves her. Chioma responded directly to the comment stating she will wear it again, a reply that quickly went viral across Nigerian social media.

Davido and his siblings responded to her post, hailing Chioma and expressing support for her appearance. The singer’s team also defended her fashion choice, with many describing the outfit as stylish and appropriate for the high profile event.

However, criticism of her outfit extended beyond social media users to public officials. Ossai Ovie, Senior Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Communications, publicly expressed disappointment with her choice of attire.

Writing via his verified social media handle on Monday, February 2, 2026, Ossai stated he was disappointed in her dressing and felt she should not have been half naked at the Grammys. He argued that she did not represent Nigerian culture well by embracing what he described as a revealing Western style.

Ossai emphasized that cultural representation matters and is crucial, particularly on international stages. His comments generated additional controversy, with supporters of Chioma defending her right to dress as she chose for the event.

Prior to the Grammy ceremony, Davido shared on Instagram that he had initially told Chioma he would not attend the event after learning he lost the award. According to the singer, Chioma responded that they are outside, after which they both got ready and attended the ceremony.

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony drew significant attention from Nigerians, with several local artists nominated in various categories. Aside from Davido, other Nigerian nominees included Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid and Omah Lay, though none secured wins in their respective categories.

Tyla’s victory marked her second win in the Best African Music Performance category, having previously won in 2024. The 24 year old South African artist has become a dominant force in the category since its establishment.

The controversy surrounding Chioma’s outfit comes amid broader conversations in Nigeria about cultural representation and fashion choices at international events. Social media reactions remained divided, with supporters praising her confidence and critics advocating for more culturally representative attire.

Fashion experts noted that Grammy Awards attendees typically embrace bold and unconventional fashion statements, with many global celebrities opting for daring outfits at the ceremony. The red carpet at the Grammys is traditionally viewed as a platform for artistic expression through fashion.

Chioma, a professional chef and entrepreneur, has maintained a relatively private profile despite her marriage to one of Africa’s biggest music stars. Her response to the criticism demonstrated a willingness to stand by her fashion choices regardless of public opinion.

