Chinese Tech Giant Positions Cloud-AI Platform Against Microsoft, Amazon Competition

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. launched its ambitious RISE National Government Cloud reference architecture at the 2025 Global Public Sector Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Shanghai, targeting government digital transformation markets traditionally dominated by American technology companies Microsoft and Amazon.

The Chinese telecommunications giant unveiled the comprehensive platform on September 23, 2025, positioning itself to compete directly with Microsoft Azure Government and Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud through four integrated solutions designed specifically for public sector deployment.

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Public Sector Business Unit (BU), emphasized that cloud and AI integration provides centralized, efficient, and secure infrastructure supporting intelligent transformation of government and public services while enabling data aggregation, processing, and value extraction.

The RISE acronym represents four core components targeting government technology needs. Resilient and Reliable Infrastructure ensures data security and stable operation of critical applications through robust cloud foundation services. Secure and Sovereign solutions address national digital self-reliant security through multiple deployment models including public cloud, full-stack dedicated cloud, and Huawei Cloud Stack configurations.

Innovative and AI Ready capabilities build three effectiveness platforms for applications, data, and AI to achieve efficient supply and utilization of high-quality data. The architecture provides government-specific intelligent agents and digital identities as core capabilities supporting upper-layer government applications.

Enriched Ecosystem development includes partnerships with over 100 ecosystem players across government and public sectors, helping countries accelerate digital and intelligent transformation of public services.

Hong-Eng Koh, Chief Scientist of Huawei Global Public Sector BU, presented the technical specifications during the summit, emphasizing unified architecture, synchronized technologies, and shared ecosystem approaches supporting secure data storage, flow, and utilization across government agencies.

The launch comes amid intensifying global competition for government cloud contracts, with Microsoft reporting $28.5 billion in commercial cloud revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024, while AWS generated $26.3 billion in net sales during the same period. Government cloud services represent rapidly growing segments for both American technology companies.

Representatives from Hong Kong’s Data Protection Office (DPO), Tunisia’s Communications and Information Technologies Commission (CCK), United Arab Emirates’ Ankabut network, and Guangdong’s Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Pilot Zone Management Committee participated in the summit, indicating international government interest in alternative cloud solutions.

Shan Zhiguang, Director of the Informatization and Industry Development Department at China’s State Information Center, highlighted China’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-driven transformation as a valuable model for global smart governance implementation.

The timing proves strategic as governments worldwide seek digital sovereignty solutions reducing dependence on American technology platforms amid growing geopolitical tensions. European Union initiatives including Gaia-X and France’s OVHcloud represent similar efforts to establish regional cloud infrastructure alternatives.

Huawei’s government cloud strategy faces significant challenges in Western markets due to national security concerns and trade restrictions implemented by the United States and allied countries. The company has been banned from 5G networks in multiple countries and faces limitations on semiconductor access affecting hardware production capabilities.

The RISE architecture potentially appeals to developing nations seeking comprehensive government digitization solutions without relying on American or European technology providers. African, Asian, and Latin American governments may find Huawei’s integrated approach attractive for national digital transformation initiatives.

Ghana’s developing digital government infrastructure could benefit from comprehensive cloud-AI integration platforms, though any adoption would require careful evaluation of data security, sovereignty concerns, and compliance with international technology standards. The country’s Digital Ghana Agenda emphasizes technology-enabled public service delivery improvements.

Cloud computing market competition intensifies as governments prioritize digital transformation initiatives following COVID-19 pandemic experiences highlighting technology infrastructure importance. Public sector digitization represents multi-billion dollar opportunities for technology companies worldwide.

The summit coincided with HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, the company’s annual conference showcasing cutting-edge digital technologies and major ICT trends. The event ran from September 18-20 in Shanghai, gathering global technology leaders and government officials.

Huawei continues investing heavily in research and development despite facing international sanctions and market restrictions. The company reported 114.9 billion yuan in revenue for the first half of 2025, demonstrating resilience amid challenging global market conditions.

The government cloud reference architecture represents Huawei’s strategic pivot toward emerging markets where American technology restrictions may be less influential. Success depends on demonstrating technical capabilities, security standards, and cost-effectiveness compared to established competitors.