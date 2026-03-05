Chinese Tech Firms Sweep Multiple Awards at MWC 2026 in Barcelona

Chinese technology companies claimed a string of top honours at the 31st annual Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) held during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona on Wednesday, with wins spanning artificial intelligence (AI), 5G-Advanced networks, satellite communications and connected health.

Huawei and China Mobile received the Best AI-Powered Network Solution award for their AI plus Network operations and management transformation project, with the GSMA recognising it as an industry-leading example of integrating AI with network infrastructure to deliver measurable results. It was Huawei’s second consecutive win in network intelligence at the GLOMOs.

A separate collaboration between China Mobile, Huawei, and Ant Group won two awards for their AI Health Assistant platform, taking both the Best Mobile Connected Health and Wellbeing Innovation award and the Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility and Inclusion award. The project integrates AI medical capabilities directly into carrier-grade communications networks with the stated aim of making health services as accessible as a phone call.

China Telecom and Huawei were recognised for their smartphone direct-to-satellite connectivity technology, while China Telecom, ZTE, AgiBot and DroidUp jointly won the Best Private Network Solution award for their EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet platform, designed to support humanoid robotics networks.

In devices, Chinese brand Honor won the Disruptive Device Innovation award for its silicon-carbon battery technology, having unveiled its so-called Robot Phone ahead of the congress.

The 2026 GLOMO Awards ceremony, held on March 4, featured more than 30 awards across six categories judged by a panel of over 250 independent subject matter experts. The GSMA also announced the launch of new regional awards including GLOMOs Africa, set to debut at MWC26 Kigali in June.

Beyond the awards, Chinese firms used the event to present broader technology roadmaps. Huawei showcased its Atlas AI computing platform, ZTE highlighted 5G-Advanced and private network capabilities, Xiaomi demonstrated cross-device AI collaboration, and Lenovo presented mixed reality terminal devices combining AI. Chinese telecom operators also displayed advances in satellite communications and cloud-network integration.

MWC 2026 was held under the theme “The IQ Era,” positioning AI as the central force shifting the mobile industry from a connectivity era to one defined by intelligence. The event drew close to 3,000 exhibitors from across the mobile, chipmaking and internet sectors worldwide.