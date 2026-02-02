Chinese SUV Brand Jetour Expands Presence in Ghana Market

Swiss Group Limited has strengthened its position as the exclusive distributor of Jetour vehicles in Ghana, with the Chinese automotive brand’s compact SUV lineup attracting buyer interest amid growing competition in the country’s sports utility vehicle segment.

Jetour, a sub-brand of Chery Automobile established in 2018, markets vehicles through Swiss Group’s dealership network based at Coca Cola Roundabout on Spintex Road in Accra. The company offers multiple SUV models including the T1, T2, Dashing, and X90 Plus targeting different price segments and customer requirements.

The Jetour T1 compact SUV features turbocharged petrol engine options including a 1.5 litre unit producing 168 horsepower and a 2.0 litre variant delivering 254 horsepower with 390 Newton metres of torque. Both engines connect to automatic transmissions, with the larger powerplant offering optional four wheel drive capability through a torque distribution system.

Standard equipment across the T1 range includes a panoramic camera system covering 540 degrees, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, heated electric mirrors, roof rails and privacy glass. Higher specification models incorporate a 15.6 inch infotainment touchscreen, multiple driving modes and enhanced interior finishes.

Jetour backs the T1 with warranty coverage spanning five years or 200,000 kilometres, a five year or 75,000 kilometre service plan, and a 10 year or one million kilometre engine warranty for original owners. The comprehensive coverage aims to address buyer concerns about long term reliability and maintenance costs for Chinese manufactured vehicles.

Online automotive marketplaces in Ghana list new Jetour vehicles from approximately GH₵200,000, positioning the brand below established Japanese and Korean competitors while offering comparable specifications. The pricing strategy targets middle income buyers seeking modern features and warranty protection without premium brand pricing.

Chinese automotive manufacturers have expanded their footprint across African markets over the past decade, leveraging competitive pricing, improving build quality and generous warranty packages to challenge traditional market leaders. Chery, Jetour’s parent company, ranks among China’s largest vehicle exporters and operates assembly or distribution operations across multiple African countries.

Ghana’s automotive market remains dominated by used vehicle imports, though new vehicle sales have grown in recent years supported by expanding consumer credit availability and infrastructure development. The market includes established brands from Japan, Korea, Europe and increasing participation from Chinese manufacturers.

Swiss Group Limited operates as a specialized automotive dealership focusing on high specification vehicles including luxury models and armoured variants alongside its Jetour franchise. The company maintains sales and service facilities in Accra and reports selling over 200 vehicles annually across its brand portfolio.

Industry observers note that Chinese automotive brands face challenges establishing long term market presence including perceptions about quality, resale values and after sales support network sustainability. Success depends on consistent product quality, maintaining parts availability and building customer confidence through reliable service delivery over time.

The Jetour T1 competes directly with compact SUVs from Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Toyota and other manufacturers operating in Ghana’s growing SUV segment, which appeals to buyers seeking elevated driving positions, cargo flexibility and perceived safety advantages over sedans.