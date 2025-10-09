Chinese Patient Survives 171 Days After Groundbreaking Pig Liver Transplant

Chinese doctors have achieved a landmark breakthrough in xenotransplantation after a 71-year-old man survived 171 days following a procedure that involved transplanting a genetically modified pig liver. The case, published Thursday in the Journal of Hepatology, represents the first pig-to-human liver transplant in a living person to appear in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

The surgery took place on May 17, 2024, at the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University, where a team led by Professor Sun Beicheng transplanted a liver from an 11-month-old cloned pig into a patient suffering from end-stage liver disease. The pig had undergone 10 genetic modifications designed to reduce the possibility of infection or rejection, representing years of scientific advancement in cross-species organ transplantation.

The patient had been hospitalized with hepatitis B-related cirrhosis and a large, inoperable tumor in his right liver lobe. Surgeons determined that removing the tumor would leave insufficient healthy tissue to sustain his metabolic functions, leaving him in a desperate situation with limited treatment options. When no matching human donor could be found, the patient and his daughter agreed to the experimental procedure, which Dr. Sun characterized as a significant contribution to medical science.

The procedure offered proof of concept that genetically modified porcine livers can support key metabolic and synthetic functions in humans, though it also highlighted complications that currently limit long-term outcomes. Doctors removed the tumor and attached the gene-edited pig liver alongside the remainder of the patient’s native organ in what’s known as an auxiliary transplant approach.

Initially, the transplant appeared remarkably successful. The pig liver quickly began functioning, turning red and secreting bile within hours of the procedure. Other liver function indicators showed significant improvement within the first day, and there were no signs of acute rejection at day 10. The patient’s own remaining liver tissue even seemed to be performing better with the support of the auxiliary organ.

However, complications emerged around day 25 when the patient’s heart began showing signs of stress and tests indicated inflammatory changes. Despite adjustments to his immune-suppressing medications, signs of rejection worsened, suggesting the development of xenotransplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, a condition where microscopic blood clots damage small blood vessels.

By day 38, the pig organ was removed following complications linked to this condition. Fortunately, doctors determined the patient’s own liver had recovered sufficiently to sustain him without the auxiliary organ. He continued functioning well for several months afterward, demonstrating that the bridging strategy had achieved its primary goal of keeping him alive while his native liver regenerated.

Tragedy struck on day 135 when the man developed upper gastrointestinal bleeding, which ultimately caused his death 36 days later. The bleeding was not directly related to the earlier transplant procedure, but represented a separate complication of his underlying liver disease.

Dr. Beicheng Sun, who serves as president of the First Affiliated Hospital and co-authored the study, expressed optimism about the findings. “Everyone always says, oh, liver is too complicated to transplant, compared to the heart or kidney, but after this, in the future, I think people will think differently,” he said. The liver’s large size, dual blood supply, and diverse functions have long made it a particularly challenging candidate for cross-species transplantation.

The research confirms the feasibility of using pig livers as a bridging strategy to help patients with severe liver disease survive long enough for their own organs to regenerate or for suitable human donors to become available. This approach could prove crucial given the severe shortage of available human organs worldwide, with livers representing the second biggest need after kidneys.

Dr. Heiner Wedemeyer, a professor at Hannover Medical School in Germany who co-authored an editorial accompanying the study, called the experiment groundbreaking. He noted that the procedure offers a completely new opportunity to bridge patients with acute liver failure who may not qualify for traditional human transplantation, potentially saving lives that would otherwise be lost while waiting for donors.

While scientists have achieved success transplanting pig hearts and kidneys into humans in recent years, the liver has remained a more formidable challenge. Its complex functions include filtering blood, removing toxins, producing clotting proteins, and manufacturing essential biochemicals. The organ’s intricate dual blood supply system and large size add layers of technical difficulty not present with simpler organs.

The study authors concluded that their research provided crucial insight into both the challenges and possibilities of such transplants. It demonstrated that pig-to-human liver transplantation can provide effective hepatic support while preserving part of the native liver, confirming its clinical feasibility as a bridging strategy for carefully selected patients.

According to the World Health Organization, thousands of people die annually waiting for organ transplants because demand far outpaces supply. Xenotransplantation using genetically modified pig organs represents one of the most promising solutions to this crisis, potentially creating an unlimited supply of organs for patients facing otherwise certain death.

The Chinese breakthrough adds to growing momentum in the xenotransplantation field. Recent years have seen multiple successful pig heart and kidney transplants into human recipients, both in brain-dead patients and living individuals. Each procedure provides valuable data about immune responses, rejection mechanisms, and optimal genetic modifications to improve compatibility between species.

Challenges remain before pig organ transplants can become routine medical practice. Scientists must solve problems related to immune rejection, infection risks from animal viruses, and the complex biology of sustaining foreign organs long-term in human bodies. But this latest success suggests those obstacles may be surmountable with continued research and refinement of techniques.