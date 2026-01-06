Chinese Oil Stocks Plunge After US Captures Venezuelan President

Major Chinese oil companies experienced sharp declines Monday as investors assessed potential supply disruptions following the United States (US) military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. CNOOC fell 4%, PetroChina dropped 4.5%, and Sinopec declined 1.5% in Hong Kong trading, reflecting concerns about future access to Venezuelan heavy crude that Chinese refineries depend upon.

The sell off followed Saturday’s announcement that US forces had seized Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a large scale operation in Caracas. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in Monday, but uncertainty remains about continuity of oil export agreements between Venezuela and China. Beijing has extended billions in loans to Caracas that are repaid through crude shipments rather than cash, creating financial exposure beyond simple commodity purchases.

Venezuelan crude accounts for approximately 5% to 8% of China’s total oil imports, according to Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Lim Sin Kiat. While this represents a modest share of overall volumes, the heavy crude from Venezuela proves particularly valuable because Chinese refineries have been specifically configured to process it. This infrastructure specialization makes Venezuelan barrels difficult to replace with lighter crude from alternative suppliers.

“A total shutdown might affect China more, especially the refineries,” Lim stated to Market Watch. He emphasized that China’s infrastructure is optimized for Venezuela’s heavier crude, which is less desirable elsewhere. The technical mismatch between Chinese refining capacity and alternative crude grades means supply disruptions could force operational adjustments that reduce profitability margins.

China imports approximately 470,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Venezuelan oil, representing 4.5% of its seaborne crude imports, though official statistics understate actual volumes. Venezuela ranks as one of China’s key overseas energy partners, with the relationship extending beyond commercial contracts into strategic partnerships involving infrastructure investments and diplomatic support. The sudden political transition introduces questions about reliability of future deliveries and potential renegotiation of existing arrangements.

Analysts at Hoka News noted that China currently holds around 20 million barrels of Venezuelan crude stored in floating tankers offshore as a temporary buffer against supply interruptions. However, these reserves can only support demand for roughly one week, providing minimal cushion if exports from Venezuela halt for extended periods. The strategic stockpiles were accumulated partially to hedge against sanctions risks that have existed since US restrictions intensified in 2019.

Energy stocks in Japan and South Korea moved sharply higher despite the Venezuela developments, creating a stark contrast with Chinese losses. Tokyo listed Inpex gained 1.6%, while Japan Petroleum Exploration rose 2.3%. In South Korea, SK Innovation advanced 2.4%, and S-Oil jumped 6.2%. These gains reflected expectations that increased Venezuelan production under new leadership could pressure global oil prices lower, benefiting importers in countries with diversified supply sources.

Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG, suggested that the initial implications for Asia’s markets probably include a bias for oil prices to head lower over time, which could be positive at the margin for larger oil importers in Asia. He noted oil markets are expected to be in surplus this year, and Venezuelan supply could pressure prices lower even as uncertainty exists around whether and how quickly Venezuela may be able to ramp up oil production and regime stability.

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research team argued that the Venezuela crisis is unlikely to move the needle for oil prices because after years of sanctions and neglect to its oil infrastructure, Venezuela is no longer a major oil producer. Current Venezuelan production stands around 1.1 million bpd compared to peak levels above 3.5 million bpd in the 1990s. The degraded infrastructure requires substantial capital investment before output can meaningfully increase.

However, Phillip Nova analyst Manish Sachdeva noted that this supply backdrop, coupled with soft Chinese oil demand, weighs more on Chinese oil equities compared to Japan and South Korea, where energy companies tend to have stronger balance sheets, better downstream integration, and less exposure to domestic margin pressures. Chinese oil companies face multiple headwinds including slowing domestic economic growth, overcapacity in refining, and now potential Venezuelan supply risks.

Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to $60.57 per barrel Monday, while West Texas Intermediate declined 0.4% to $57.09. The modest price movements reflected market assessment that Venezuelan disruptions will have limited immediate impact on global supply given the country’s diminished production capacity. Oil traders focused more on surplus conditions expected in 2026 than on geopolitical developments in Caracas.

Gold prices surged nearly 2% to around $4,400 per ounce as investors sought safe haven assets amid rising geopolitical uncertainty. The gold rally underscored growing anxiety about broader implications of Maduro’s capture, particularly in the context of intensifying US China rivalry. Historically, gold benefits during periods of geopolitical stress, and the latest move reflects renewed demand for protection against volatility.

China has invested heavily in Venezuelan energy infrastructure over the past two decades, extending over $60 billion in loans according to various estimates. These investments created long term supply agreements that secured Venezuelan crude for Chinese refineries while providing Caracas with crucial financing during periods of economic distress. Maduro’s removal raises questions about whether new Venezuelan leadership will honor these arrangements or seek to renegotiate terms.

The reported seizure of Maduro has been widely interpreted as signaling a tougher US stance toward Latin American energy resources. For Beijing, the move highlights vulnerabilities in its overseas energy strategy and raises prospects of heightened competition with Washington. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has emphasized energy security through diversified partnerships, but the Venezuela situation demonstrates that political instability can undermine even well established relationships.

Mizuho analysts warned that China’s other oil imports face potential choke points like the Straits of Malacca, through which approximately 80% of Chinese oil imports pass. This geographic concentration creates strategic vulnerability that Venezuelan supply helped partially offset. Any disruption to multiple supply sources simultaneously could strain China’s energy security despite substantial strategic petroleum reserves.

Sachdeva of Phillip Nova stated that Venezuela may drive short term caution, but it doesn’t alter the market’s core belief that ample supply and subdued demand will cap upside for oil prices into 2026. This view suggests Chinese oil stock weakness may prove temporary if Venezuelan exports continue under new leadership or if alternative supplies fill any gaps. However, near term volatility is expected to persist as markets await clarity on Venezuela’s political direction.

Chinese oil companies have limited ability to influence events in Venezuela or replace lost supply quickly given existing refinery configurations. The specialized infrastructure for heavy crude processing represents sunk capital that cannot be easily redeployed. Companies may need to invest in upgrading facilities to handle different crude grades or accept lower margins from processing less optimal feedstocks, both scenarios that justify current stock price pressure.

Whether Venezuelan oil continues flowing to China depends partly on decisions by acting President Rodríguez and partly on US policy toward Venezuelan exports. President Trump has stated his intention to maintain oil embargoes despite regime change, creating uncertainty about whether Chinese companies can resume purchases even if political obstacles dissipate. The evolving situation has put focus on both the political landscape in Caracas and corporate strategies of Chinese energy giants to mitigate potential supply risks.

Portfolio managers are recalibrating allocations to account for geopolitical risk, highlighting the growing importance of political intelligence in energy market decision making. The Venezuela episode serves as a reminder of interconnectedness in global oil markets, where political decisions in one country can have immediate financial repercussions thousands of miles away. Chinese oil stocks remain a vital gauge of investor confidence amid the unfolding Venezuelan crisis.