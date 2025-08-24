Chinese Envoy Blames Trade War for Collapsing Farm Exports

American farmers are paying the steepest price in the escalating trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

China’s ambassador to the United States delivered that stark message during a soybean industry gathering, as agricultural exports between the superpowers continue their dramatic slide.

Ambassador Xie Feng didn’t mince words when addressing the trade situation. Speaking to industry representatives in Washington on Friday, he described U.S. protectionism as “rampant” and warned that political tensions shouldn’t destroy decades of agricultural partnership. The numbers back up his concerns.

According to embassy figures released Saturday, U.S. agricultural exports to China dropped 53% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2024. Soybean shipments fell even harder, declining 51% as Chinese buyers increasingly turned to Brazilian suppliers instead.

The trade dispute has created a vicious cycle of retaliation. China imposed tariffs of up to 15% on $21 billion worth of American farm products in March, responding to broader U.S. trade restrictions. Both countries recently extended a 90-day truce to prevent even higher duties from taking effect, but the temporary reprieve offers little comfort to struggling exporters.

Xie painted the agricultural relationship as a natural fit that politics has disrupted. China excels in labor-intensive production while America dominates large-scale, mechanized farming of bulk commodities like soybeans and corn. This complementary relationship had made agriculture a cornerstone of bilateral ties for years.

Recent U.S. moves have only deepened Chinese frustrations. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced plans last month to restrict farmland purchases by “foreign adversaries,” specifically naming China. The Department of Agriculture also dismissed 70 foreign contract researchers following a national security review targeting countries including China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The ambassador dismissed these security concerns as overblown. Chinese investors control less than 0.03% of U.S. agricultural land, he noted, questioning how such minimal holdings could threaten American food security. He characterized the restrictions as “political manipulation” rather than genuine security measures.

Industry traders warn that American soybean exporters face a narrow window to salvage sales before Chinese buyers lock in Brazilian supplies for the remainder of the marketing season. The shift could cost U.S. farmers billions in lost revenue as Brazil capitalizes on the trade tensions.

Xie’s appeal resonated with a simple message: farmers on both sides of the Pacific work hard and deserve better than becoming pawns in a larger political game. Whether that message influences policy makers remains to be seen.