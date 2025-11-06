Chinese Delegation Visits Cocoa Processing Company to Expand Export Partnership

A Chinese delegation from Accra Cocoa Food Trading Co. Ltd (ACCRACO) has paid a working visit to Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) to consolidate ongoing trade relations in exporting semi-finished cocoa products.

The delegation, led by Deputy Director of Commerce for Yiyang City in Hunan Province Yin Yingjie, visited the Tema based processing company to strengthen collaboration aimed at expanding value addition and reinforcing Ghana’s position in the global cocoa supply chain. The initiative aligns with government’s strategy to promote local processing and export of high value cocoa products.

Yin expressed optimism about the partnership, noting that the China Ghana Cocoa Cooperation Agreement would enhance bilateral trade while expanding the company’s market share in China and across the wider Asian market. According to Yin, the cooperation will facilitate entry of more semi-finished cocoa products into the Chinese market to support both state owned and private enterprises engaged in cocoa value addition and related processing.

CPC Managing Director Professor William Coffie, receiving the delegation, described the partnership as one with significant short, medium and long term business prospects. He reiterated the company’s commitment to its turnaround strategy, which seeks to eliminate trade bottlenecks, increase capital flow, and foster strategic partnerships to strengthen presence in the Chinese market.

“CPC remains committed to building sustainable global partnerships. This cooperation with ACCRACO presents an important opportunity to scale up our exports, deepen value addition, and reinforce Ghana’s position in the international cocoa market,” Coffie stated.

ACCRACO serves as the main distributor and intermediary between CPC and several key players within China’s cocoa value chain, particularly in packaging, warehousing and shipping. The Hunan based company connects the Ghanaian processor with both state and private sector buyers across China’s growing chocolate and confectionery industry.

As part of the collaboration, both companies signed a Cocoa Product Purchase and Supply Agreement, symbolizing the start of a firm, long term commitment to trade under the Portem and Goldentree brands. The agreement establishes formal supply channels for CPC’s semi-finished products, including cocoa liquor, butter, and natural or alkalized cake and powder.

The Cocoa Processing Company, established in 1965 and incorporated as a limited liability company in November 1981, operates two cocoa factories and one confectionery factory in Tema. The company processes raw cocoa beans into semi-finished products while manufacturing Golden Tree chocolate bars, chocolate coated peanuts, drinking chocolate powder, chocolate spread and natural cocoa powder.

CPC remains the only manufacturing company in the world processing premium Ghana cocoa beans without blending. The company was publicly listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange on February 14, 2003, and currently exports approximately 95 percent of its semi-finished products to Europe, the Americas, and increasingly to Asian markets.

The partnership comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to move up the cocoa value chain by processing more beans locally rather than exporting them raw. Ghana is the world’s second largest cocoa producer, and government policy increasingly encourages domestic processing to capture higher margins and create more employment in the sector.

The visit reflects growing Chinese interest in Ghana’s cocoa sector as Asian demand for chocolate and cocoa products continues rising. China represents a significant growth market for African cocoa processors seeking to diversify beyond traditional European and American buyers.