Chinese Community Pledges Deeper Cooperation to Strengthen Ghana-China Relations

The Chinese community in Ghana committed to enhanced cooperation with Ghanaian counterparts during a press briefing organized by the Ghana China Friendship Association (GHACHIFA) on December 10 in Accra.

Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa expressed optimism that bilateral relations would continue flourishing under current leadership while commending the association for promoting friendship between the two nations. Bilateral trade reached 11.8 billion dollars in 2024, representing 7.1 percent year on year growth, with China remaining Ghana’s largest trading partner and major foreign investment source.

Tang Hong, Deputy Chairman of GHACHIFA, characterized Ghana as the Chinese community’s second home while outlining recent support initiatives. The community raised over 1 million cedis to provide food, drinking water, medicine and essential supplies to displaced persons during conflicts, according to statements at the briefing.

Support efforts included relief for over 50,000 displaced people during the Gbenyiri conflict in Savannah Region, the Minimally Invasive Surgery in Ghana and Seeing the Beautiful World charity program at Lekma Hospital, and assistance for Ghana’s gun amnesty programs. Tang said the Chinese community views their commitment to Ghana’s development and progress as integral to their role in the country.

The Ghana Association of Chinese Societies plans to intensify efforts in 2026 promoting cultural and educational exchanges, facilitating business and investment dialogues, and supporting youth and women led initiatives. These programs aim to commemorate the enduring spirit of Africa China friendship throughout the coming year.

Anani Demuyakor, Ghana’s former ambassador to China and GHACHIFA co chairman, encouraged Ghanaians to capitalize on China’s zero tariff policy for expanding agricultural exports. The policy grants duty free access to Chinese markets for all 53 African countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China, covering 98 percent of taxable products.

Tong pledged that China would continue promoting high standard opening up, strengthening mutual exchanges across sectors with African countries, and creating new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. The Chinese Embassy plans to collaborate with GHACHIFA in 2026 to deepen friendly exchanges and make the year fruitful for people to people relations.

Thousands of Chinese enterprises have invested in Ghana’s economy, creating substantial employment while advancing homegrown industrialization. The investments span manufacturing, energy, agriculture and service sectors with considerable growth recorded in recent years.

The zero tariff initiative announced in June 2025 extends duty free treatment to African exports including processed cocoa, fruits, textiles and light manufactured goods. Ghana aims to leverage the policy to shift from raw material exports toward value added production as part of its 24 Hour Economy and Reset Agenda initiatives.

China Ghana diplomatic relations established in 1960 have evolved into strategic partnership over six decades. The friendship treaty signed in 1961 laid foundations for cooperation spanning political, economic, social and cultural spheres between the two nations.

GHACHIFA founded in 2000 by former ambassador Kojo Amoo Gottfried promotes dialogue, enhances cultural understanding and facilitates practical cooperation between Chinese and Ghanaian communities. It bridges government institutions, business enterprises and civil society organizations across both countries.

The December 10 briefing highlighted growing demand for African produce in Chinese markets, with imports of coffee surging 70.4 percent and cocoa beans rising 56.8 percent in early 2025. Ghana’s agricultural sector possesses untapped production capacity for diversifying exports under the tariff free arrangement.