Chinese Carmakers Race Tesla Into Humanoid Robots

Xpeng chief He Xiaopeng took personal command of his company’s robotics unit Wednesday, the clearest sign yet that China’s carmakers see humanoid robots as their next battleground with Tesla.

The chief executive told staff in an internal letter that he becomes head of the robotics business immediately, on the eve of mass production of the company’s Iron robots. “We have clearly seen the direction and timing of victory,” he wrote, though he warned the work ahead demands hard execution. The announcement followed the resignation of Shi Xiaoxin, a senior director of robotics product planning and a core figure on the Iron project.

Xpeng plans to begin building Iron at scale by the end of 2026, testing the machines first in its own retail stores before commercial deliveries start in China and abroad in 2027. The robot stands about 1.73 metres tall, weighs roughly 70 kilograms and runs on the company’s Turing artificial intelligence (AI) chips, the same processors behind its smart vehicles.

BYD, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, entered the race a week earlier. Executive vice president Stella Li confirmed the company is developing humanoid robots and said household models could one day sell through its vast dealer network, putting robots on the same showroom floor as cars. The ambition runs deeper than talk. Around 150 prototypes are under test in BYD’s own factories, the company intends to deploy 20,000 units internally this year, and a new industrial park in Xi’an is designed to eventually build 50,000 robots annually.

Chery moved first among the big names. The automaker began online sales of a humanoid robot in April, priced at 280,000 yuan, about 41,400 US dollars, making it one of the first Chinese carmakers to put such a machine on the open market.

The logic uniting them is simple. Cars and robots draw on the same foundations: perception, motion control, batteries, sensors and AI decision making. Li argued that automotive software ports easily into robots and that auto related AI gives carmakers a natural edge, predicting China will commercialise the technology first. Scale matters too. China’s manufacturers command mature supply chains, deep experience building advanced hardware in volume and firm backing from Beijing, which treats robotics as strategic. By industry estimates, more than 100 Chinese companies now work on humanoid machines.

Tesla anchors the other side of the contest. Elon Musk has cast humanoid robots as a pillar of the company’s future alongside robotaxis, and his China leadership has signalled the Shanghai Gigafactory could eventually build its Optimus platform. Tesla also targets Optimus production in 2026, setting up a direct timeline clash with Xpeng.

Not everyone is rushing in. Nio founder William Li said in March his company will focus on selling cars and stay out of the robot race for now, a reminder that the sector’s promise remains unproven. For those who have committed, the prize is escape from a brutal EV price war at home and a stake in what analysts rank among the decade’s biggest AI growth markets. He Xiaopeng has said robotics hardware and its AI models should become primary sources of revenue and margin for Xpeng, a striking claim from a man who still sells cars for a living.