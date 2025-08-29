Chinese Agency Affirms Afreximbank’s Top Credit Rating

China Chengxin International Credit Rating has reaffirmed African Export-Import Bank’s AAA issuer credit rating with a stable outlook, strengthening the multilateral lender’s position in Asian capital markets.

The Chinese rating agency cited Afreximbank’s strategic positioning, robust risk management framework, and strong profitability as key factors supporting the top-tier rating. CCXI expects the bank’s credit profile to remain stable over the next 12 to 18 months despite potential challenges in the macroeconomic environment.

The rating confirmation comes seven months after Afreximbank made history with its inaugural Panda bond issuance in China’s interbank market. The bank raised 2.2 billion yuan in April, equivalent to $303 million, in a transaction that was heavily oversubscribed and attracted significant institutional interest.

Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, said the rating validates the bank’s systemic importance to Africa and demonstrates prudent financial management. The affirmation opens new funding opportunities in China’s bond market and supports the institution’s mandate to facilitate trade between Africa and China.

“CCXI’s rating is a remarkable achievement amid a challenging operating environment,” Denya stated. He emphasized that the rating reflects Afreximbank’s preferred creditor status among its 53 African member states and 13 Caribbean nations.

The Chinese rating adds to Afreximbank’s collection of investment-grade assessments from major international agencies. The bank currently holds ratings from Moody’s, Fitch, Japan Credit Rating Agency, and GCR, positioning it among the most highly rated financial institutions on the continent.

Afreximbank has evolved into a significant force in African development finance since its establishment three decades ago. The institution reported total assets exceeding $40.1 billion at the end of 2024, with shareholder funds of $7.2 billion.

The bank’s strategic focus includes supporting the African Continental Free Trade Agreement through its Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, which the African Union has adopted as the official payment platform. Afreximbank also established a $10 billion adjustment fund to help countries participate effectively in the continental trade framework.

The stable rating outlook suggests CCXI expects Afreximbank to maintain its strong financial metrics despite ongoing challenges in global commodity markets and regional economic pressures. The agency highlighted the bank’s diversified revenue streams and conservative liquidity management as protective factors.

China has emerged as a crucial funding market for African institutions seeking to diversify beyond traditional Western capital sources. Afreximbank’s successful Panda bond debut established a template for other African borrowers looking to access Chinese institutional investors.

The rating affirmation supports Afreximbank’s broader strategy of expanding its presence in Asia while maintaining its core mission of promoting intra-African trade and industrialization across the continent.