China-West Africa Medical & Health Expo Opens in Accra, Showcasing AI and Healthcare Innovation

The China-West Africa Medical & Health Industry Expo and AI Diagnosis & Project Cooperation Summit has officially opened in Accra, bringing together leading healthcare innovators, artificial intelligence (AI) experts, and industry stakeholders from across West Africa and China.

The three-day event, running from August 20th to 22nd at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), is organized by HCOWA Association and is popularly known as the HCOWA Medical Expo.

It seeks to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery, foster medical cooperation, and advance Ghana’s ambition of becoming a medical hub in West Africa.

The Expo has drawn over 100 Chinese exhibitors, 500+ hospitals and clinics, and more than 1,500 merchants, with an estimated 20,000 visitors expected.

Attendees will explore the latest in AI-powered diagnostic tools, medical imaging technologies, and medical equipment innovations, while also networking for potential partnerships.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting the initiative, stressing that healthcare is at the heart of President John Dramani Mahama’s development agenda.

“Government support to HCOWA to achieve its goal is not in doubt. We recognize the role its leadership is playing in bringing cutting-edge technology into health delivery,” Mr. Debrah said.

“Our vision is to ensure Ghana and West Africa are not left behind. The president has made it clear that healthcare of citizens is his priority, but government cannot do it alone. This partnership offers us the chance to harness global knowledge and expertise.”

He noted that the Expo aligns with government’s long-term plan of positioning Ghana as a medical hub in the subregion, one that leverages innovation to improve doctor-to-patient ratios and enhance access to specialized care.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Prince Opoku Dogdey, Vice President of the HCOWA Association, highlighted the expo’s transformative potential.

“This is not just an exhibition; it is a bridge between West Africa and China in healthcare,” Mr. Dogdey explained. “We are introducing AI in diagnostics, medical imaging, and supply chain management to close the gap where our doctor-to-patient ratio is critically low. These technologies will complement our hospitals, support doctors, and improve efficiency.”

He revealed that the Expo marks the beginning of deeper industrial collaboration, including plans to establish factories in Ghana for medicines, reagents, and medical equipment manufacturing.

“About 300 manufacturers from China are set to set up plants here in Ghana. This means jobs for our people, industrial growth, and reduced dependence on imports,” Dogdey noted. “We are working with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure these factories create sustainable opportunities.”

Organizers describe the Expo as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange and project cooperation.

It will enable West African healthcare institutions to tap into China’s advanced medical technologies while allowing Chinese companies to explore long-term investment opportunities in the region.

Exhibitors are expected to showcase AI diagnostic platforms, advanced surgical tools, hospital management systems, and next-generation medical imaging equipment. The summit sessions will also focus on policy frameworks, private-public partnerships, and investment opportunities in the medical sector.

Health analysts who spoke at the ceremony argue that the HCOWA Medical Expo could be a turning point in Ghana’s healthcare sector, particularly at a time when the country is struggling with inadequate infrastructure, limited local pharmaceutical production, and overburdened hospitals.

By fostering collaboration between governments, the private sector, and international partners, the expo is expected to unlock new opportunities to expand local production of medical supplies, strengthen healthcare delivery, and accelerate the adoption of AI-driven diagnostic solutions across hospitals in Ghana and West Africa.

As the event unfolds, all eyes will be on how government and private stakeholders leverage the momentum to create sustainable healthcare partnerships that go beyond exhibitions and deliver tangible results for patients.