China Travel Warning Sends Japanese Stocks Tumbling

Japanese tourism and retail stocks fell sharply on Monday after China warned its citizens against travelling to Japan, deepening tensions between the two countries over Taiwan.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks suggesting Japan could take military action if China attacked Taiwan have angered Beijing and added strain to already fragile relations. Takaichi has long been critical of China’s growing military activity in the region.

The market reaction was immediate. Shares in cosmetics maker Shiseido tumbled nearly 10%, while department store chain Takashimaya and Fast Retailing, owner of Uniqlo, dropped more than 5% in early trading. The losses reflect concerns that a fall in Chinese visitors could hurt Japan’s consumer sectors. China has consistently been one of Japan’s largest sources of tourists.

Beijing’s warning followed a series of weekend statements. China’s Ministry of Education advised prospective students to reconsider studying in Japan, citing safety concerns and reporting a rise in crimes targeting Chinese nationals. Students already in Japan were urged to stay alert. More than 100,000 Chinese students were enrolled in Japanese institutions last year, according to official data.

Several Chinese airlines, including China Southern, China Eastern and Air China, also began offering refunds for flights to Japan, raising the likelihood of further declines in travel demand.

The diplomatic rift widened after Takaichi told parliament on 7 November that the use of force near Taiwan could constitute a “survival threatening situation” under Japan’s 2015 security law. This legal threshold allows the Self Defence Forces to respond if an attack on an ally poses a direct threat to Japan.

Taiwan sits about 100km south of Japan’s nearest island, placing Japan close to any potential conflict. China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control. Many people in Taiwan see themselves as part of a separate nation but prefer to maintain the current status quo rather than pursue independence or unification.

The latest measures from Beijing have raised concerns about wider economic fallout as political tensions spill into travel, education and business ties between Asia’s two largest economies. The tourism and retail sectors now face potential revenue losses as diplomatic strains translate into concrete economic impacts.

Japanese officials have not yet issued a formal response to China’s travel advisory, though analysts expect the government to address concerns about the safety of Chinese nationals while defending Takaichi’s security stance. The situation highlights how quickly geopolitical tensions can disrupt cross border economic relationships in the region.