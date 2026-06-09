China Protests US Military Blacklisting of Alibaba, Baidu

China said Tuesday it firmly opposed a Pentagon decision to add Alibaba, Baidu and electric carmaker BYD to a list of firms Washington says aid the Chinese military, a move that strains a fragile thaw weeks after Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met in Beijing.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a briefing that Beijing rejected what he called the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies and urged Washington to correct the decision. He accused the United States of stretching the idea of national security too far. China’s embassy in Washington separately called the listing discriminatory.

The designation carries real teeth, even though it stops short of sanctions. The Defense Department will be barred from contracting directly with the listed firms from later this month and from buying their products or services through third parties starting in June 2027, a restriction that could push American companies working with the Pentagon to cut ties with the affected firms.

The updated roster, the Pentagon’s Chinese Military Companies list, now runs to scores of firms and reaches well beyond traditional defence suppliers into consumer technology, biotech and robotics. With this revision, three of China’s leading artificial intelligence companies, Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, all stand accused of supporting the country’s armed forces. Tencent was designated last year. Other additions include the drug developer WuXi AppTec and the humanoid robot startup Unitree.

The list largely repeats a version posted briefly in February and then pulled without explanation. Two memory chipmakers, ChangXin Memory Technologies and Yangtze Memory Technologies, were put back on after being dropped from that earlier draft.

The targeted companies pushed back hard. Baidu said there was no credible justification for its inclusion and called the suggestion that it is a military company baseless, vowing to use every option to get off the list. Alibaba, Baidu and WuXi AppTec all disputed the designation and pledged to seek removal. Alibaba called the decision a mistake, said it was not part of any military-civil fusion strategy, and signalled possible legal action. BYD did not comment.

The timing cuts against recent diplomacy. The blacklist update lands less than a month after Trump and Xi held a summit in Beijing aimed at cooling years of trade and technology rivalry, and after Trump invited Xi to Washington. Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on China, framed the list as a warning to American business and government to stop dealing with what he called threats to national security.